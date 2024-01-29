Sophie Turner Hits the Slopes With New Man Peregrine Pearson, Wears Skimpy Bathing Suit: Photos
Sophie Turner is not dwelling over her Joe Jonas split!
On Monday, January 29, the actress, 27, went Instagram official with her new man, Peregrine Pearson, as she shared snapshots from their recent ski adventure. "Jägerbomb anyone?" the blonde beauty, who shares daughters Willa and Delphine with ex Jonas, captioned a slew of photos via Instagram.
In the snapshots, the Game of Thrones star is seen having fun on the slopes with her pals and Pearson. In one photo, Turner donned a skimpy bathing suit while looking at the snowy landscape in front of her.
Of course, people loved seeing Turner have fun after her shocking divorce.
One person wrote, "Living her best life🙌🙌," while another referred to her iconic Game of Thrones character, stating, "Go off queen of the north 👸👸👸."
"simply perfect," a third person wrote.
As OK! previously reported, Turner has been back on the 'gram since her 2023 split from the boy band member, 34.
"2023 was the year of the girlies. 2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent," the mom-of-two wrote via Instagram as she shared photos with her pals, including Taylor Swift, on January 2.
Turner and Jonas called it quits in September 2023.
"Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the message read.
Things then took a turn when the Do Revenge star sued the "Waffle House" crooner for the "immediate return" of their daughters to England, where she claimed they agreed to raise them.
However, Jonas filed back at the lawsuit, claiming it went against the "amicable co-parenting setup" they agreed upon.
- Sophie Turner 'Quite Taken' With New Man Peregrine 'Perry' Pearson After Joe Jonas Divorce: 'She's Ready to Have Fun'
- Sophie Turner Declares '2023 Was the Year of the Girlies' After Joe Jonas Divorce: Photos
- Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson Spotted Making Out Again as Joe Jonas Gets Emotional Singing 'Little Bird' to His Daughters at Concert
The stars later worked out an agreement so they could both see their children.
Turner seems to have moved on, though, as she was spotted packing on the PDA with aristocrat Pearson, who also split from his girlfriend of three years, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, in September.
“Sophie has a lot of friends among the British aristocracy, but she had stepped away from that crowd because Joe wasn’t comfortable in such settings,” the insider claimed. “Perry is reintroducing her to his circle, and she’s loving it.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
For his part, the singer is spending time with model Stormi Bree.
"She’s not bothered with who Joe is seeing. She’s relieved to see him moving on," a source spilled of Turner.
“While it’s in the early stages, Sophie’s quite taken with Perry already,” the insider added. “The fact that they’re both on the rebound is a little worrying, but Sophie is making out that it’s not serious or anything like that. She’s just ready to have fun and let loose a little.”