Sophie Turner Gets Real About Her Dating Life Amid Chris Martin Romance Rumors

photo of Sophie Turner
Source: MEGA

Sophie Turner opened up about her dating life, public scrutiny and desire for peace in an interview.

Profile Image

Jan. 12 2026, Published 8:01 a.m. ET

Sophie Turner is shedding light on her dating life — or lack thereof — in a recent interview.

“I mean, I haven’t seen my friends or gone on a date in weeks, months!” the 29-year-old star said in a Net-a-Porter interview published on Monday, January 5. “I just sack off parts of my life sometimes. I only have the capacity for work and family right now. But I’m working on it. I’ll get there.”

The former Game of Thrones actress, who was married to Joe Jonas from 2019 to 2023, was recently linked to Chris Martin. Turner and Jonas, 36, share two daughters: Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3. Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Jonas has moved on with model Tatiana Gabriela, whom he started seeing “at the end of the summer.”

image of Sophie Turner said she has barely had time to date amid her busy work and family life.
Source: MEGA

Sophie Turner said she has barely had time to date amid her busy work and family life.

Turner also reflected on speculation surrounding her life, especially regarding dating rumors.

“It’s a total fishbowl. And people take so much as fact these days. Any article that comes out, people go, ‘Right, that must have happened,’” she explained. “You feel like you’re gagged because silence is always the way to let something die out. But it means that you can’t stand up for yourself ever, so there’s a feeling of helplessness and shame.”

image of The actress admitted she is currently prioritizing her career and her children.
Source: MEGA

The actress admitted she is currently prioritizing her career and her children.

She added, “I get calls from my mum going, ‘Oh my God, darling, I didn’t know this happened.’ And I’m like, ‘It might have happened, but I wasn’t ready to tell you, let alone the world…’ You just don’t have the narrative over your own story.”

Sophie Turner

image of Sophie Turner opened up about how dating rumors often spiral beyond her control.
Source: MEGA

Sophie Turner opened up about how dating rumors often spiral beyond her control.

Despite the Tinseltown pressure, Turner has learned to navigate her emotions through the years. She described experiencing a “bit of an identity crisis” when Game of Thrones ended in 2019.

"As stressed as I am, I know I can get through it. That’s the good thing about having a relatively hard twenties: I learned that I can survive a lot,” she said. “I’m like, there’s pressure, there’s stress, but I’ve been through worse. I have to remind myself that we’re very malleable and we can take on a lot more than we think we can.”

image of The 'Game of Thrones' alum said public speculation can feel overwhelming and emotionally draining.
Source: MEGA

The 'Game of Thrones' alum said public speculation can feel overwhelming and emotionally draining.

As she approaches her 30th birthday on February 21, Turner expressed her desire for “some peace” in this new decade.

“I feel like it’s been really hectic for a long time and I’m ready to not have that anymore. Just settle a bit,” she said with a wry smile.

Looking ahead, she set a long-term goal for herself, saying, “I’m looking forward to knowing myself better, knowing my boundaries and [having] a little more autonomy over my own life.”

