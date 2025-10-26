Sophie Turner and Chris Martin Dating Rumors Swirl 5 Years After the Actress Fangirled Over the Singer Sending Her a Birthday Video

Article continues below advertisement

Are Chris Martin and Sophie Turner Hollywood's newest power couple? According to an insider, the stars recently went on "a secret date" — though details about their rumored relationship are scarce. Turner had been dating Peregrine Pearson, though a source told an outlet they split in September.

The musician hadn't sparked romance rumors with anyone since he and Dakota Johnson broke off their engagement in early June after eight years together. Turner, 29, is a huge fan of Martin's band Coldplay, as in 2020, she couldn't contain her excitement when then-husband Joe Jonas — whom she finalized her divorce from last year — gifted her a video Martin recorded for her birthday. "This is Chris from Coldplay," the clip began. "I wanted to say on behalf of me and the even more handsome members of our band, have the best day and I am sending you all my love and I hope you're having the best time. Thanks for being awesome, bye."

Sophie Turner Is a Huge Coldplay Fan

Martin signed off by blowing a kiss. The mom-of-two was over the moon about the sweet message, declaring, "I'm not going to cry on camera," while putting her hands on her face in shock. The Game of Thrones alum and Jonas, 36, split in 2023, the same year she was spotted kissing Pearson. Though she and the aristocrat sparked split rumors this April after around two years of dating — as she unfollowed him on Instagram — the two reconciled and were seen packing on the PDA. However, it's been claimed they split again last month.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's Rocky Romance

Martin, 48, and his ex-fiancée, 36, broke up over the summer but always had an on-off relationship. After their last split, an insider told a publication, "It feels final this time." "Dakota’s doing well. The split wasn’t exactly a shock," another source spilled at the time. "They had the same issues for a while."

"She wants to live her life very intentionally — she doesn’t want to have any regrets," the source explained. "She loves all her creative projects and is excited about her career. She believes there is more to life than work though. She wants a meaningful life on all levels." The stars first began dating in 2017. They sparked engagement rumors in 2020, though it wasn't confirmed until last year.

Chris Martin's First Marriage

