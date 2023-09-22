'The View' Hosts Shame Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner for 'Ugly' Divorce Battle That Will Leave Daughters 'Scarred'
Divorce drama!
On the Friday, September 22, episode of The View, hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin weighed in on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s nasty public split.
“It's ugly. When you have kids and you're getting a divorce, be very careful what you do,” Behar stated. “Those kids will be scarred and remember this forever.”
The panelists then addressed the lawsuit Turner filed on Thursday, September 21, which claimed the Jonas Brothers member “abducted” their two daughters.
“It feels like they're using them as pawns here,” Hostin pointed out.
Griffin chimed in to add that she believes Turner has been getting “mom shamed.”
“As soon as it was announced, there was kind of a slander campaign frankly against Sophie Turner, someone who is an incredibly accomplished actress working on Game of Thrones since she was 18 [claiming she was] partying and doing this,” she said, referencing the many accusations that painted the actress out to be an irresponsible mother.
“This is a person who is a mom to young kids, but also a very successful person. It kind of waded into some of the mom shaming that may be s--- shaming,” Griffin added. “This could get super dicey and could become an international custody battle.”
As OK! previously reported, Turner’s filing alleged that the musician would not return their daughters to their "forever home" in England following the couple’s split.
The legal paperwork claimed the kids were "wrongfully retained in New York City" beginning on September 20.
- The View's Joy Behar Stuns Audience by Asking Sunny Hostin NSFW Question About Intimacy
- 'Who Cares?': Joy Behar Isn't Interested in Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Messy Divorce
- Alyssa Farah Griffin 'Lost a Lot of Friends' While Working in the Trump Administration, Had a 'Spiraling Period' After Resigning
According to the paperwork, the duo relocated to the U.K. in April of this year. “The parties were both excited for the family’s move to England,” it read.
Turner then landed a job across the pond filming, while Jonas was on tour with his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas. They parents made the decision that the girls would stay with the Camp Rock star for the time being.
“The children would then at least be able to spend some time during the day with one of their parents until the mother finished her filming commitments,” the legal paperwork said, noting it was a “temporary arrangement.”
However, the couple’s relationship "very suddenly" crumbled, with Turner learning of their divorce "through the media."
In response to the lawsuit, Jonas’ legal mind released a statement.
The lawyer claimed the legal action was against the pair’s "amicable parenting setup," which they set up after the divorce filing.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Jonas’ team also alleged that "less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately."
"This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending," a statement continued. "When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst."