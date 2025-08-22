Sophie Turner Makes NSFW Confession About Her Preferences in the Bedroom During Spicy Interview

Article continues below advertisement

Sophie Turner shocked fans when she made an unexpected comment about her preferences in the bedroom. In a video where the actress read aloud "thirst tweets" from admirers, she gave her honest reaction when one social media user wrote, "Sophie Turner can top me."

Article continues below advertisement

Sophie Turner Reacts to Fan's Bedroom Fantasy About Her

Source: mega Sophie Turner said she thinks she's a 'bottom' after a fan tweeted at her, 'Sophie Turner can top me.'

"Would I be top? I don't think I am top," the Game of Thrones alum, 29, pondered. "I think I'm bottom." "I think I'm bottom," Turner emphasized before taking a few moments to think. "I'll come back to you on that one." Other racy comments included the British star reading a tweet that said, "Sophie Turner — more like Sophie turn me over." "Yeah, girl, I'll flip ya," she quipped. "Why do I think all these people are girls? I'm just obsessed with the lesbian thing that's going on here and I'm really loving it."

Article continues below advertisement

The blonde beauty also denied a fan's declaration that she's the "most beautiful woman in the world." "That's just ridiculous," she responded. "We all know Angelina Jolie takes the cake, and I wear a lot of makeup." The star has revealed in the past that she's bisexual, and she's currently in a relationship with Peregrine Pearson, 30, whom she first sparked romance rumors with in late 2023.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson's Relationship

Source: mega Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson are still going strong after sparking breakup rumors in the spring.

The duo recently hit a bump in the road, as in April, the mom-of-two unfollowed Pearson on Instagram. She also hinted she was moving on with a cryptic Instagram Story upload that read "tutto passa," which means "everything passes" in Italian. However, the two worked out any speculated issues, as they were seen kissing and cuddling in London in July. Though the two haven't publicly commented on their relationship much, Turner gave him a sweet shout-out for his birthday last year alongside rare photos of them together. "Happy birthday my angel pie," the movie star gushed. "30, flirty and thriving."

Sophie Turner's Marriage to Joe Jonas

Source: mega The actress and Joe Jonas split in 2023 after marrying in 2019. They co-parent their two daughters.