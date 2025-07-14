Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson Get Cozy in London as They Squash Split Rumors

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson are clearly back on track after their rumored breakup. The Game of Thrones star and her aristocrat boyfriend were spotted enjoying a romantic walk through Notting Hill, London, where they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

The couple shared passionate kisses, with Turner wrapping her arms around Pearson’s neck and pulling him in close as they strolled through the charming streets.

Photographers captured multiple moments of the duo showing affection, tightly holding hands and embracing throughout their outing.