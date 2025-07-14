or
BREAKING NEWS
Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson Get Cozy in London as They Squash Split Rumors

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson appeared back together as they kissed and cuddled in London.

July 14 2025, Published 8:40 a.m. ET

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson are clearly back on track after their rumored breakup. The Game of Thrones star and her aristocrat boyfriend were spotted enjoying a romantic walk through Notting Hill, London, where they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

The couple shared passionate kisses, with Turner wrapping her arms around Pearson’s neck and pulling him in close as they strolled through the charming streets.

Photographers captured multiple moments of the duo showing affection, tightly holding hands and embracing throughout their outing.

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson packed on the PDA while walking through Notting Hill.

Turner, 29, donned a gray long-sleeved shirt paired with low-waisted sweatpants, accessorizing with stylish sunglasses and a chic white handbag. Pearson, 30, opted for a casual look in a blue button-up shirt and dark pants.

Rumors of a split circulated back in April when Turner unfollowed Pearson on Instagram, just under two years into their relationship. She added some intrigue by posting an Instagram story with the phrase "tutto passa," meaning "everything passes." However, she maintained photos of Pearson on her profile.

The couple first sparked split rumors in April.

"Happy birthday my angel pie," she said in one of the photos, alongside romantic photos of them.

The couple recently reassured fans of their rekindled romance when they were seen together at the Glastonbury Music Festival. A source shared with The Sun that they were "very affectionate with each other" at a backstage VIP bar. "Whatever lovers’ tiff they had is clearly all in the past now because they looked mad for each other," the insider revealed. "He was being very sweet and ordered drinks, carrying them for her."

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson were also spotted together at a music festival.

Turner and Pearson's romance first sparked public attention in October 2023.

They were photographed sharing a kiss in Paris while attending the Rugby World Cup Final, just a short time after news of Turner's divorce from Joe Jonas became public.

Sophie Turner was previously married to Joe Jonas.

While the exact date they first met isn't widely known, these initial photos quickly fueled speculation about a growing relationship. Subsequent sightings in London and Instagram posts from Turner in early 2024 further confirmed their connection, indicating their romance developed quite rapidly after their initial public appearance.

Meanwhile, Turner and Jonas maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship as they raise their two daughters, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.

