'Sound Of Music Stars': Where Are They Now?

But just where are the actors now and what happened to them after the von Trapps went trekking through the Alps to freedom? OK! has the answers!

JULIE ANDREWS — Maria von Trapp: After winning a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Maria in The Sound of Music, Andrews went on to star in many movies, including Thoroughly Modern Millie, Victor/Victoria and The Princess Diaries. In 1997, Andrews had a devastating blow. Toward the end of a Broadway run, she was forced to quit due to hoarseness in her voice. She had surgery to remove nodules but her vocal cords were permanently damaged. While she never regained her powerful, crisp singing voice, she continued to act. She filed a malpractice lawsuit that was settled in 2000 for an undisclosed amount. Now 87, Andrews is still working, mostly providing perfectly tuned narration and voice-overs. She has a daughter, Emma, from her first marriage to set designer Tony Walton, and two adopted daughters, Amy and Joanna, from her second marriage to late filmmaker Blake Edwards.

CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER — Captain von Trapp: Plummer’s screen career took off after The Sound of Music. The stage veteran appeared in dozens of hit films, including The Man Who Would Be King, The Return of the Pink Panther, Malcolm X and 12 Monkeys. But he admitted he hated the movie that shot him to stardom, saying Captain von Trapp was the “toughest” character he had ever played. “Because it was so awful and sentimental and gooey, you had to work terribly hard to try and infuse some minuscule bit of humor into it.” He also compared working with the lovely Andrews as “being hit over the head with a big Valentine’s Day card, every day.” Although the two later became friends, Plummer called her “insufferable and annoying” during filming. Plummer was married three times and had a daughter, actress Amanda, with ex-wife Tammy Grimes, also an actress. He died at 91 on February 5, 2021.