NEWS 'Southern Charm' Star Craig Conover Accused by Fans of Lying About Selling Engagement Ring He Bought for Paige DeSorbo: Watch Source: MEGA Craig Conover said a jeweler found a buyer for the diamond he'd planned to give ex-girlfriend Paige DeSorbo. Brittany Vincent Sept. 21 2026, Published 5:32 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Detailing the Sale

Source: MEGA He said he bought just the stone and had the ring made in New York.

Conover had plenty to say about the ring during his podcast appearance. "Did you sell the diamond? That's what I need to know," Mellencamp asked pointedly. Instead of a direct answer, Conover explained how the process goes when purchasing rings after stating he had recently sold his. He said he had purchased just the diamond, and the jeweler created the ring from scratch in New York. "People don't understand the ring process," Conover said. "They thought you just go into a store and buy a ring. I didn't. I bought a stone and had it made." He claimed he returned the ring to the jeweler after receiving a text message saying they were able to locate a potential buyer, recalling, "A month ago, [the jeweler] is like, 'I have a buyer for the stone. You're gonna eat some, and is this number okay?' but I was like yeah, that's great!" He'd already made plans for what to do with the ring's sale before he got the cash: buy a rental property — though he didn't end up making that purchase.

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DeSorbo's Doubts

Source: MEGA DeSorbo said at the 'Summer House' Season 9 reunion that she didn't believe the ring ever existed; Conover later showed a photo of it on Jackie Oshry's 'The Toast' podcast.

But all isn't so neatly tied up, as the star's stories have been seemingly unordered and out of sorts. Conover initially reported he had purchased a ring for DeSorbo during Season 10 of Southern Charm. He also had already said, as some fans commented, that he had returned the ring to the jeweler during an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in March. "I just returned it this morning," he said on a March 27, 2025 episode of the show. "I was like, 'I just don't need custody of it right now,' so I took it back to the guy," he explained after being asked why he hadn't said anything about the return. DeSorbo had previously expressed her skepticism toward Conover's claims of buying the ring in the first place. She said during the Summer House Season 9 reunion that she didn't believe the ring ever existed and questioned the timing of Conover's account, telling Cohen that everything appeared implausible to her. Conover subsequently appeared on another podcast in June, "The Toast" with Jackie Oshry, and presented a photograph of the purported ring on his phone. Oshry had confirmed several details via the photo at the time to verify Conover's claims, but the timelines don't quite match up. "He totally forgot that he already said he returned it," one person commented under a post about the podcast episode, while another penned, "Wait he already told the world on WWHL that he sold it the day he went on lol. that was over a year ago."

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Ring Specifics

Source: @TWO.TS.INAPOD/INSTAGRAM He described the piece as a four-carat, elongated cushion-cut diamond with half a carat of additional diamonds on the band.

Conover often provided specifics concerning the ring itself. He recalled that it was a four-carat, elongated cushion-cut diamond and that there were .5 carats of additional diamonds surrounding the band. He also said he custom ordered it, making it a one-of-a-kind piece. In addition, he provided reasons for returning it versus keeping it. Conover said that he doesn't consider himself a re-gifter of jewelry and that he no longer felt like being in possession of what he referred to as "custody" of the ring after the relationship concluded. However, it's still unclear whether he returned it in March or "a month ago," which would put the return in August 2026.

Where the Exes Now Stand

Source: @TWO.TS.INAPOD/INSTAGRAM Craig Conover said he and Paige DeSorbo no longer speak.