Paige DeSorbo Moves on After Craig Conover Split With New Flame Joe D'Amelio
Paige DeSorbo has found love again following her breakup with Craig Conover.
The Summer House star is now dating marketing executive Joe D'Amelio, according to a report.
The outlet noted that their relationship is "going really well."
"It took a few months for Paige to warm up to being in another relationship again, but she moved on after Craig and is genuinely happy," the insider told Us Weekly.
D'Amelio, the senior vice president of football marketing at Klutch Sports Group — the agency co-founded by Rich Paul, Adele's fiancé — has reportedly been with DeSorbo for "a while." Many believe he is the man spotted with her in a VIP box at a Philadelphia Eagles game earlier this year.
Photos of the couple holding hands in Capri, Italy, surfaced earlier this month, further confirming that they are "very much together," according to DeuxMoi.
- Paige DeSorbo Claims She 'Caught' Craig Conover Texting 'Two B-----' Before Shocking Split: 'You're Dead to Me'
- Paige DeSorbo Declares Ex Craig Conover Is a 'Liar' and Wants to Be the 'Victim' Following Their Messy Split
- Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Declares Herself the 'Breadwinner' Ahead of Craig Conover Split
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In November 2024, DeSorbo announced her split from the Southern Charm star after three years of dating, stating the breakup was a "right decision" for both of them. "No one did anything. It wasn't a bad thing," she explained during an episode of her "Giggly Squad" podcast.
While she initially expressed respect for Conover, calling him "one of the best people" she's met, the amicable split later soured when DeSorbo labeled him a liar after he claimed their breakup wasn't mutual. "I felt like he was saying that because he wanted [to be] the victim," she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.
She said she got blowback for breaking things off with the entrepreneur.
"There's definitely misogyny in the world. I feel like I definitely got hit with a lot of it," she said. "I'm on reality TV… It's kind of part of the operation, and I would take the hate 10 times over if it meant I'm at where I am in my life now. So I'm fine with it."
In her latest appearance on the show, DeSorbo hinted at her romantic preferences, saying she should "be with an Italian next" and noted she wants to avoid being "the funny one" in her next relationship.
"Honestly, I don't typically have a type, but I never really go for blondes, so I would say like brown hair, dark eyes," she said.
She continued: "I love an Italian, I should be with an Italian next."