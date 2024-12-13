HEALTH 'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy's Husband Brett Randle Is Scarily 'Having Complications' After Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis Source: @madisonlecroy/Instagram 'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy's husband, Brett Randle, is dealing with the aftermath of his thyroid cancer diagnosis.

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy's husband, Brett Randle, has been plagued with some unfortunate health woes. The reality television personality revealed during the Thursday, December 12, episode of the hit Bravo series that her spouse is suffering from the aftermath of a recent battle with thyroid cancer.

Source: @madisonlecroy/Instagram Madison LeCroy recently revealed her husband, Brett Randle, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer toward the end of 2023.

"Unfortunately, Brett was diagnosed with thyroid cancer toward the end of last year around our one-year wedding anniversary," LeCroy — who tied the knot with Randle on November 19, 2022, in Mexico — emotionally shared while speaking in a confessional. "I thought, 'Like, how? I'm finally happy.' It's just scary." While Randle, 38, said he's feeling "pretty good" after having surgery to remove the cancer, he noted there's still a long road ahead post-op as he continues to have difficulty swallowing.

Source: @madisonlecroy/Instagram Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle tied the knot on November 19, 2022.

"I have to go see a specialist for it," he informed LeCroy during the epiosde. "It's like two stages. I gotta go see an ENT for it and then probably have to do some type of therapy or something." The firefighter complained it feels "like a marble that's stuck there" every time he swallows.

"It's alright. I'm getting used to it," Randle sighed, to which his wife assured him: "We'll get you fixed." In her confessional, LeCroy updated fans, stating: "I'm thankful that Brett was able to go in and they removed a three centimeter nodule. So, the cancer is gone, but now he's having complications. I feel like we can't catch a f--------- break."

Source: @madisonlecroy/Instagram Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle still want to expand their family.

The mom-of-one also detailed how her 11-year-old son, Hudson — whom she shares with her ex John Hughes — has been dealing with his stepdad's health struggles. "I told Hudson that Brett was sick, but I didn't go into detail about what cancer can do to someone," she explained. "And I try not to let Hudson see me emotional because I have to be strong for my family."

LeCroy and Randle's plans to try welcoming a child together is currently on hold, the blonde bombshell sadly mentioned. "Some days I just want to, like, scream," she declared. "It can be anything that triggers me, whether that be someone saying, 'When are you having a child?' I mean, we were just kind of starting to plan. But that's on pause for now."

Source: @madisonlecroy/Instagram Brett Randle is a stepdad to Madison LeCroy's son, Hudson, 11.

LeCroy expressed her and Randle's desire to have a child together during last season of Southern Charm. The hope is still there, however, as she revealed in November that expanding her brood is still part of the plan. "My husband and I are trying to have a baby, [we’re keeping] our fingers crossed," she told Us Weekly at Bravo Fan Fest 2024.