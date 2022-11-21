Madison LeCroy Doesn't 'Regret' Not Inviting Her 'Southern Charm' Costars To Her Wedding: 'I Was Very Happy'

Over the weekend, Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle tied the knot in Mexico in front of nearly 40 of their closest friends and family. Though the reality star's Southern Charm costars weren't in attendance, she believes it was the right call.

"I have zero regrets when it comes to that because you already have this pressure and you're nervous as is. I couldn't imagine having other people there that had opinions and maybe not the best intentions," the 32-year-old, who will stream her wedding vlog on Amazon Live on Tuesday, November 22, at 2 p.m. EST, tells OK!. "To just have the people there that we wanted meant the world to me. I was very happy I stood my ground on that."