'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Shows Off Toned Figure in String Bikini During Tropical Getaway: Watch

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Madison LeCroy knows how to turn up the heat! The Southern Charm star showed off her toned physique in a green-and-white patterned string bikini while lounging beside a swimming pool in a recent Instagram video.

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Source: @MADISONLECROY/INSTAGRAM Madison LeCroy is turning up the heat!

LeCroy appeared relaxed as she stretched out on the edge of the pool, showing off her figure in the revealing two-piece featuring a strapless-style top and white string-tie bottoms. The Bravo personality accessorized with dark sunglasses and held a woven straw hat above her face as she enjoyed the sunshine.

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Madison LeCroy Shows Off Her Bikini Body Poolside

Source: @MADISONLECROY/INSTAGRAM Madison LeCroy has never been one to shy away from a bold fashion moment.

In the video, LeCroy reclined along the pool's white stone edge, surrounded by lush greenery, lounge chairs and white umbrellas. Her blonde hair flowed over the side of the pool as she posed with one arm resting near her head. The reality star appeared to be enjoying a peaceful afternoon outdoors, with the sunny setting providing a picturesque backdrop for her swimwear moment. The mother-of-two has never been shy about showing off her personal style, frequently sharing glamorous outfits and vacation looks with her Instagram followers.

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Madison LeCroy Shares Her Cold-Plunge Routine

Source: @MADISONLECROY/INSTAGRAM The reality star almost entirely submerged inside the tub.

LeCroy's bikini post wasn't the only glimpse she recently shared of her wellness routine. On October 2, the television personality posted a video of herself taking a cold plunge in a large freestanding tub. "Full send is the only way ❄️ #coldplunge #wellness," she captioned the Instagram Reel. The video showed LeCroy almost entirely submerged inside the tub, with one hand visible gripping the edge. Her chilly wellness activity sparked conversation in the comments section. "Girl, I love my cold plunge, but I tell you my t------ fight to the death to stay afloat; they are not having it 🤣," one follower joked. Another commenter questioned the potential effects of cold plunging, writing, "I've read this raises cortisol levels in women!"

Madison LeCroy Balances Motherhood and Life on 'Southern Charm'

Source: MEGA Madison LeCroy has continued sharing glimpses of married life with her followers.