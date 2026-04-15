Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Shows Off Her Enviable Abs in Bikini Less Than a Year After Giving Birth to Daughter: Photo

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Madison LeCroy is turning heads with her post-baby glow. The Southern Charm star took to Instagram to share a sun-soaked poolside snap, showing off her toned abs in a red-and-black bikini less than a year after welcoming her daughter.

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In the photo, LeCroy looked relaxed and radiant as she smiled for the camera while sitting on her husband Brett Randle’s lap. She then paired her bikini with a casual baseball cap, giving the look a laid-back yet stylish vibe.

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Source: @madisonlecroy/Instagram Madison LeCroy is showing off her incredible post-baby body less than a year after giving birth.

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Her glowing skin and sculpted midsection were front and center, proving she’s bounced back in a big way after giving birth. Keeping things simple, she captioned the post, “Lucky me.”

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The post also sparked some laughs after a fan asked if “Brent” approved the picture. LeCroy didn’t miss a beat, replying, “w-- is Brent?”

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Another complimented her, writing, “You look so good 😍.” “Post Baby & Rocking it already 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” a third gushed. “Excuse me while I pick my jaw up off the floor. You look so great, girl,” a fourth added. “Howwwwwwwwwe did you just have a baby? Girl 🔥🔥🔥,” a fifth asked.

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Source: @madisonlecroy/Instagram The 'Southern Charm' star shared a poolside bikini photo, highlighting her toned abs and radiant glow.

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The reality star welcomed her second child, daughter Teddi, on June 29, 2025. After spending a “few days” in the NICU due to "protocol," LeCroy later shared a positive update about her baby girl. “She’s only five pounds, but she’s breathing on her own and hasn’t needed any oxygen or anything like that. She’s kind of a little trooper,” she said. “[Doctors] were shocked with how early she was that she was gonna be this independent. So I was like, ‘Oh, I wasn’t shocked at all.’”

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LeCroy has been married to Randle since 2022, and their love story is just as sweet. He proposed in October 2021 after just six months of dating, during a belated birthday celebration with her son, Hudson.

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Source: @madisonlecroy/Instagram Madison LeCroy has been open about her motherhood journey.

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“The next thing you know we come back home and I'm thinking it's just a birthday dinner, and my son's over here jumping around and I turn around and my fiancé is down on one knee and proposed to me in my living room. It was so intimate. I've been crying like crazy from joy. [I'm] so excited," LeCroy recalled.

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Source: MEGA The reality star has two kids.