Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Shows Off Her Enviable Abs in Bikini Less Than a Year After Giving Birth to Daughter: Photo
April 15 2026, Published 10:27 a.m. ET
Madison LeCroy is turning heads with her post-baby glow.
The Southern Charm star took to Instagram to share a sun-soaked poolside snap, showing off her toned abs in a red-and-black bikini less than a year after welcoming her daughter.
In the photo, LeCroy looked relaxed and radiant as she smiled for the camera while sitting on her husband Brett Randle’s lap.
She then paired her bikini with a casual baseball cap, giving the look a laid-back yet stylish vibe.
Her glowing skin and sculpted midsection were front and center, proving she’s bounced back in a big way after giving birth.
Keeping things simple, she captioned the post, “Lucky me.”
The post also sparked some laughs after a fan asked if “Brent” approved the picture.
LeCroy didn’t miss a beat, replying, “w-- is Brent?”
Another complimented her, writing, “You look so good 😍.”
“Post Baby & Rocking it already 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” a third gushed.
“Excuse me while I pick my jaw up off the floor. You look so great, girl,” a fourth added.
“Howwwwwwwwwe did you just have a baby? Girl 🔥🔥🔥,” a fifth asked.
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The reality star welcomed her second child, daughter Teddi, on June 29, 2025.
After spending a “few days” in the NICU due to "protocol," LeCroy later shared a positive update about her baby girl.
“She’s only five pounds, but she’s breathing on her own and hasn’t needed any oxygen or anything like that. She’s kind of a little trooper,” she said. “[Doctors] were shocked with how early she was that she was gonna be this independent. So I was like, ‘Oh, I wasn’t shocked at all.’”
LeCroy has been married to Randle since 2022, and their love story is just as sweet.
He proposed in October 2021 after just six months of dating, during a belated birthday celebration with her son, Hudson.
“The next thing you know we come back home and I'm thinking it's just a birthday dinner, and my son's over here jumping around and I turn around and my fiancé is down on one knee and proposed to me in my living room. It was so intimate. I've been crying like crazy from joy. [I'm] so excited," LeCroy recalled.
Before popping the question, Randle made sure to include Hudson in the special moment.
"When he asked my son if he could propose, my son said, 'Yeah as long as I'm a part of the proposal.' It was very sweet. Hudson goes, 'My mom, I know she'd love a limo. So let's get her a limo and take her out to dinner for her belated birthday,'" she stated.