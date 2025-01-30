Spencer Pratt Reveals He Contacted Taylor Swift to Promote Wife Heidi Montag's Music 1 Day After Their House Burned Down Due to the Tragic L.A. Wildfires
Has Taylor Swift seen Spencer Pratt’s email?
While on the Thursday, January 30, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast, the former reality TV star, 41, revealed he contacted the Eras Tour performer, 35, shortly after his and wife Heidi Montag’s home burned down in the L.A. wildfires.
In the message— which Pratt later sent to other music industry heavyweights — he requested the blonde beauty promote Montag’s new music.
“That was night one,” he said of his message to Swift. “This is the email. This one is getting read. If you don’t get a response, that’s also a response.”
Pratt is still holding out for the “Cruel Summer” singer to reply to him because Swift may “have something in the works.”
“I think she’s just gonna have Heidi be involved in the Rep [Reputation] announcement somehow. Like, an Easter egg for everyone or something,” he claimed of his spouse, 38, referring to Swift's next anticipated rerelease.
“I still haven’t given up,” Pratt added. “That was a big one, night one. I was like, ‘House just burned down, Taylor. I need you!'”
Later in the episode, The Hills star begged for the Grammy winner to “email [him] back,” revealing he “lost all the gifts you sent me.”
Pratt and Montag — who share sons Gunner, 7, and Ryker, 2 — lost their home in the Palisades fire on January 7. They have since documented the tragedy on social media, noting they’ve made nearly $25,000 in TikTok earnings since the fire. Pratt revealed to Variety that they’ve received $100,000 in direct fan donations.
Since the flames engulfed their home, Montag’s music has also seen a resurgence, as the singer recently reached No. 1 on iTunes.
While Swift has yet to say anything about Pratt’s email, some of Hollywood’s most famous stars have helped out by posting viral clips while playing Montag’s new album, including Emily Ratajkowski.
In her TikTok video, the model put her curves on display in a tight black sleeveless top while enjoying Montag’s track "I’ll Do It."
“Didn’t expect this Heidi Montag song to be the soundtrack to the 2025 apocalypse but you know what f--- yeah,” she captioned the footage.
Fans responded to the iconic post, with one saying, “You are very cool for doing this,” while another gushed, “Gorg.”
“Gotta keep it iconic!!🙏🙏🙏❤️,” a third user stated, while Pratt himself replied, “Thank you legend.”
Other people raved about Pratt and Montag’s supportive marriage, which began in 2008.
“I hope every woman finds a man that loves her the way Spencer loves Heidi ✨💞,” someone wrote, as another penned, “We love Spencer and Heidi lol.”