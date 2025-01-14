NEWS Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Assets in Tight Black Top as She Plays Heidi Montag's Album After Reality Star Lost Her Home in L.A. Wildfires: Watch Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski flaunted her assets while playing Heidi Montag’s album after the L.A. wildfires ruined the reality star's home.

Emily Ratajkowski showed support for Heidi Montag after the reality star’s home was burnt down in the L.A. wildfires.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski showed off her figure in a tight black tank top in a recent TikTok video.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent TikTok video, the Gone Girl star showed off her stunning figure in a tight black sleeveless top, flaunting her cleavage as she vibed to Montag’s track "I’ll Do It."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Ratajkowski captioned the video, “Didn’t expect this Heidi Montag song to be the soundtrack to the 2025 apocalypse but you know what f--- yeah.”

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, fans were quick to share their thoughts on the star’s clip. “You are very cool for doing this,” one user wrote, while another chimed in, “Gorg.” “gotta keep it iconic!!🙏🙏🙏❤️,” a third wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @emrata/TikTok The supermodel vibed to Heidi Montag’s song 'I’ll Do It' while showing her support for the reality star.

Article continues below advertisement

Many also gushed about Montag and Spencer Pratt’s relationship. “I hope every woman finds a man that loves her the way Spencer loves Heidi ✨💞,” one follower wrote. “We love Spencer n Heidi lol,” another added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Even Pratt himself showed some love in the comments, writing, “Thank you legend.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ratajkowski’s video comes after Pratt asked followers on his own TikTok to stream Montag’s song to help them raise money after the couple lost their home in the Palisades Fire. Fans, including Ratajkowski, responded by streaming Montag’s 2010 track, and it paid off. Montag’s song “I’ll Do It” and her album Superficial shot to the top of the iTunes charts on January 13.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The reality star's song and album shot to the top of the iTunes charts on January 13.

Article continues below advertisement

“Thank you so much to everyone who’s making my song number one iTunes, number one in several different countries,” Montag said in a video on Instagram. “Thank you, thank you, thank you for going harder for us, for our family. God bless you all.” Pratt also celebrated on Instagram, writing, “Everyone made this happen! You have no idea how much this means. Thank you. Keep streaming it, keep buying it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Heidi Montag and her husband, Spencer Pratt, thanked fans for helping make her song No. 1 on iTunes.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple, who became pop culture icons from their time on The Hills, have been sharing their journey with fans after being evacuated from their home and later learning it had been destroyed. Pratt shared that his parents’ home was also lost in the fire. The Palisades Fire, which has been fueled by strong winds, is one of several ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles County, including the Eaton Fire in Altadena. At least 25 people have died, with many still missing.