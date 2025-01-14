Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Assets in Tight Black Top as She Plays Heidi Montag's Album After Reality Star Lost Her Home in L.A. Wildfires: Watch
Emily Ratajkowski showed support for Heidi Montag after the reality star’s home was burnt down in the L.A. wildfires.
In a recent TikTok video, the Gone Girl star showed off her stunning figure in a tight black sleeveless top, flaunting her cleavage as she vibed to Montag’s track "I’ll Do It."
Ratajkowski captioned the video, “Didn’t expect this Heidi Montag song to be the soundtrack to the 2025 apocalypse but you know what f--- yeah.”
Of course, fans were quick to share their thoughts on the star’s clip.
“You are very cool for doing this,” one user wrote, while another chimed in, “Gorg.”
“gotta keep it iconic!!🙏🙏🙏❤️,” a third wrote.
Many also gushed about Montag and Spencer Pratt’s relationship.
“I hope every woman finds a man that loves her the way Spencer loves Heidi ✨💞,” one follower wrote. “We love Spencer n Heidi lol,” another added.
- Speidi Spotting: Heidi Montag Packs On The PDA With Husband Spencer Pratt After She Was Trolled By Body Shamers — Photos
- Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Cleavage in Black Top as She Shares Glimpse Inside Her Holiday Festivities: Photos
- ‘The Hills’ Stars Heidi & Spencer Pratt Pack On Major PDA At A Gucci Party
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Even Pratt himself showed some love in the comments, writing, “Thank you legend.”
Ratajkowski’s video comes after Pratt asked followers on his own TikTok to stream Montag’s song to help them raise money after the couple lost their home in the Palisades Fire.
Fans, including Ratajkowski, responded by streaming Montag’s 2010 track, and it paid off. Montag’s song “I’ll Do It” and her album Superficial shot to the top of the iTunes charts on January 13.
“Thank you so much to everyone who’s making my song number one iTunes, number one in several different countries,” Montag said in a video on Instagram. “Thank you, thank you, thank you for going harder for us, for our family. God bless you all.”
Pratt also celebrated on Instagram, writing, “Everyone made this happen! You have no idea how much this means. Thank you. Keep streaming it, keep buying it.”
The couple, who became pop culture icons from their time on The Hills, have been sharing their journey with fans after being evacuated from their home and later learning it had been destroyed. Pratt shared that his parents’ home was also lost in the fire.
The Palisades Fire, which has been fueled by strong winds, is one of several ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles County, including the Eaton Fire in Altadena. At least 25 people have died, with many still missing.
It has burned over 23,000 acres and remains only 14 percent contained as of January 13. Authorities have warned that the fire threat will stay “very high” as dangerous Santa Ana winds are expected to return this week.