Spencer Pratt Makes Heartbreaking Claim on Daveigh Chase's AIDS-Related Death: 'Nobody Was Willing to Drag Her to Rehab'

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Spencer Pratt’s remark on late former child star Daveigh Chase is breaking people's hearts. The American TV personality took to his X account to reshare California Post’s article on the haunting video of Chase “wasting away” on Skid Row in Los Angeles months before her death. “This poor beautiful girl is dead because nobody was willing to drag her to rehab against her will,” Pratt captioned the post.

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This poor beautiful girl is dead because nobody was willing to drag her to rehab against her will. https://t.co/pfIjSjIIMw — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 30, 2026 Source: @spencerpratt/X Spencer Pratt made a heartbreaking comment on Daveigh Chase's death.

Many netizens echoed his sentiment in the comments, pointing out that it was an all-too-common story in Hollywood. “It’s a shame that nobody came forward to drag this girl to rehab. It’s a shame that nobody came forward to get her off the streets. It’s a shame that nobody came forward to love her and help her rebuild her life,” one netizen wrote. “Hollywood in a nutshell. A lifetime of use and abuse and left for dead on the streets,” another commented.

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Spencer Pratt's Post Highlighted Daveigh Chase's Shocking AIDS-related Death

Source: MEGA Daveigh Chase died at 35 due to AIDS related complications.

Pratt’s X post led many people to sympathize with the Lilo & Stitch star's condition before her death. However, it also highlighted the reported details about her cause of death. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner report obtained by Page Six, Chase’s cause of death was stated to be AIDS. Per the report, the former actress’ alleged chronic polysubstance abuse could have contributed to her death from acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.

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Source: MEGA Daveigh Chase reportedly had millions in unclaimed residuals despite being homeless before her death.

She was also reportedly malnourished and was suffering from multiple blood infections that turned her body septic, as well as meningitis, before passing away at 35 on June 16. Her death was confirmed to TMZ by her then-alleged boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, on June 17. Hernandez started a GoFundMe campaign to help the late actress "find comfort and peace." Her family and friends, however, claimed that they did not know him and maintained that she did not need outside help for her posthumous proceedings. However, the 35-year-old being homeless and living in such a state while having millions of dollars unclaimed in residuals she earned throughout her career, per her longtime former manager John Ryan, has been raising questions.

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Spencer Pratt Previously Spoke Out Against Los Angeles’ Homelessness Crisis

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt lost the Los Angeles moral race in June.

Pratt lost the Los Angeles mayoral race against Nithya Raman earlier this month. Before his defeat, he made it a point to call out city's handling of the homelessness crisis and the drug addiction problem in the homeless population. “You don’t get off these drugs with beds,” Pratt stated in an interview with CNN last month.

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Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt previously called out Los Angeles' handling of the homelessness crisis.