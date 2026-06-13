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Spencer Pratt Slams Los Angeles Mayoral Race Loss in Fiery Rant: 'You Thought You Could Get Rid of Me That Easily?'

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Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt lost the L.A. mayoral race earlier this month.

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June 13 2026, Published 4:37 p.m. ET

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Spencer Pratt responded to his recent Los Angeles mayoral race loss in a heated rant on social media.

The Hills star, 42, took to his Instagram on Friday, June 12, to slam the election and concede his defeat.

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Spencer Pratt Said He Has No Intention of Quitting Politics After His Loss

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Source: @spencerpratt/Instagram

Spencer Pratt bashed the Los Angeles mayoral race after he lost in heated social media rant.

In a video captioned "Saving LA-Phase III," the reality star said he won't quit politics and will continue to fight for the city of Los Angeles.

"You thought you could get rid of me that easily?" Pratt said. "I didn't get in this for political power, I got in this to expose this corrupt machine and nothing's changed."

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Spencer Pratt Blasted Former Opponents Nithya Raman and Karen Bass

image of Spencer pratt
Source: MEGA

The reality star came in third during the L.A. mayoral election.

"And now I don't have to worry about offending CNN viewers. I don't have a campaign to hamstring me now. It's war," he scoffed.

“You have no idea how bad things are going to get for this city,” Pratt added. He also took shots at former opponents, City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, and current Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass.

Pratt is a registered Republican who ran as an Independent, and was recently pushed into third place by the two Democrats once more mail-in votes were tallied up earlier this month.

The two women will battle in a runoff election for the mayor job in November.

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image of Spencer pratt
Source: MEGA

'Every problem that plagues Los Angeles is because of these two corrupt communists,' Spencer Pratt blasted.

"Angelenos are now stuck with two morons responsible for all their problems and now have to choose between dumb and dumber," Pratt ripped as photos of Raman and Bass appeared in the clip.

"Every problem that plagues Los Angeles is because of these two corrupt communists [and] is going to accelerate" under their leadership, the MTV personality bashed.

"If you think we uncovered a lot of fraud and evil in the campaign, just wait," he warned in his video.

Spencer Pratt Decided to Run for Mayor in January

image of Spencer pratt
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt is a registered Republican who ran as an Independent.

He then claimed there is an alleged recording of one of the candidates "doing or saying something that would make her resign in shame."

However, Pratt did not mention if the supposed audio is in reference to Bass, 72, or Raman, 44.

"So, Karen, Nithya, ask yourself. Is it possible that one of your employees may have a recording of you doing or saying something that would force you to resign in disgrace?" Pratt wondered.

Pratt announced he was running for mayor this past January, and he decided to build a campaign after the Pacific Palisades, Calif., wildfire burned down his home last year.

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