Couple Goals! Blake Lively & Daughters Adorably Support Ryan Reynolds’ Soccer Team During 'Welcome To Wrexham'
Blake Lively and her daughters were the best cheerleaders as Ryan Reynolds' soccer team, Wrexham A.F.C., showed off their skills during their latest match.
The Wednesday, October 12, episode of Welcome to Wrexham showcased the family's outing to London's Wembley Stadium, where Lively and the couple's three children joined the girl dad to kick off some quality time on the sidelines of the arena.
The Gossip Girl actress dressed to impress in a cherry print black dress and gold necklace, and she portrayed the perfect soccer mom vibe yelling "Whoo!" and clapping next to her handsome husband as the game began.
Although rarely seen in public, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, joined the Deadpool actor for an admittedly special occasion.
"For me and my family, watching this up there was f**king crazy," Reynolds emphasized in the episode.
Although his team suffered a defeat, it was clear Reynolds and his family had a ball. After the match concluded, the show transitioned to a clip of the 45-year-old and his loved ones in the locker room hallway of the venue.
"I'm just gonna hop in the shower with the guys," the Free Guy star shouted to his wife and kids, prompting one of his sweet daughters to yell back, "Daaaad!!!" seemingly not wanting him to leave.
"No? OK, no. I'm not going to do that," he joked as Lively and their girls continued to hangout in the hallway.
The exciting day occurred nearly one month after the blonde beauty announced she was pregnant with their fourth child.
"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone," the 35-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, September 15.
As OK! previously reported, Reynolds and Lively had been thinking of having another baby ever since they overcame marriage obstacles throughout the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.
"They’re ready for baby No. 4, especially Ryan, who’d love to have a boy,” spilled an insider at the time. “Rededicating themselves to their relationship and scheduling time to reconnect has breathed new life and passion into their marriage, and it shows. Everyone can see they have that spark again!”
