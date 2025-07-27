Why Did 'The Hills' Star Spencer Pratt Skip Brody Jenner's Wedding?

"At Heidi's sister's wedding," the reality star shared, alongside an adorable snap of him with his sons, Gunner and Ryker. "Holly [Montag] had her wedding [at the] same time."

The dynamic duo, Spencer and his wife, Heidi, rocketed to fame on the iconic reality show The Hills, which documented their rollercoaster love story.

Meanwhile, Brody tied the knot with professional surfer Tia Blanco over that unforgettable weekend — yet their wedding reception took a nostalgic turn.