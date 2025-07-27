or
Why Did 'The Hills' Star Spencer Pratt Skip Brody Jenner's Wedding?

Composite Photos of Brody Jenner and Spencer Pratt
Source: Mega

Spencer Pratt skipped Brody Jenner’s wedding to attend Heidi Montag’s sister Holly’s ceremony with their sons.

Profile Image

July 27 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Spencer Pratt had a legitimate reason for missing his pal Brody Jenner's star-studded wedding.

When a fan popped the question on TikTok about his absence from Jenner's nuptials on Saturday, July 12, Pratt laid it out clear: he was busy celebrating another wedding — his sister-in-law's!

Photo of Spencer Pratt
Source: Mega

Spencer Pratt and Brody Jenner skyrocketed to fame after appearing on MTV's 'The Hills.'

"At Heidi's sister's wedding," the reality star shared, alongside an adorable snap of him with his sons, Gunner and Ryker. "Holly [Montag] had her wedding [at the] same time."

The dynamic duo, Spencer and his wife, Heidi, rocketed to fame on the iconic reality show The Hills, which documented their rollercoaster love story.

Meanwhile, Brody tied the knot with professional surfer Tia Blanco over that unforgettable weekend — yet their wedding reception took a nostalgic turn.

Photo of Brody Jenner, Tia Blanco and child
Source: @brodyjenner/Instagram

Brody Jenner married professional surfer Tia Blanco.

The newlyweds paid homage to their reality TV roots during their reception. As they made their grand entrance, Brody's mom, Linda Thompson, captured the moment on Instagram Stories, where a DJ revved up the crowd: "Everybody, put your hands together... for the first time, give it up for the Jenners!"

Coupled hand-in-hand, Brody and Tia sauntered into the party as Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten" — the anthem that once set the tone for The Hills — punctuated the atmosphere.

"The Hills has a whole generation of people who were just glued to that show," the singer remarked to Variety in 2019. "It really has a lot of meaning to people, and I love to be able to celebrate and honor that."

MORE ON:
Spencer Pratt

Photo of Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Source: Mega

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag's love story also blossomed on 'The Hills.'

Fast-forward to June, when Spencer and Brody took to social media reliving their The Hills glory days. "What hits worse, rewatching the show or a toddler kick to the b----?" Spencer quipped under a mirror selfie of Brody clad in a pair of FridaBalls underwear.

"The only thing worse than a toddler kick to the groin is rewatching season 3," Brody fired back. Oh, the Hills banter never gets old!

Photo of Brody Jenner
Source: Mega

Brody Jenner's wedding paid homage to his reality show roots.

Despite their tight bond, Brody has drifted from many former castmates over the years. "Once I had a family, my No. 1 focus in life is just being there for my family and my daughter," Brody confessed to E! News back in January. "So I don't get to talk to very many people besides my family."

And when it comes to Lauren Conrad? "I don't think I've talked to her in 10 years," he admitted.

