Inside Lauren Conrad's Private World: Reality Star Has 'Stepped Back From Hollywood' After Long TV Career
Lauren Conrad has kept quiet ever since she quit The Hills in 2009 — and that is just the way she likes it!
“Lauren has definitely stepped back from Hollywood,” said a source. “She’s very choosy about which events she supports. She’d rather be at home with her family, but she does go out occasionally, mostly when it’s necessary for her job.”
These days, the blonde beauty, 37, is focusing on her Kohl's collection for women, a kids' apparel line, a marketplace for wholesale home goods, in addition to her fragrance called Loved.
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like a reality TV comeback is in the cards. Instead, the MTV alum is focused on spending time with her tots, Liam and Charlie, whom she shares with husband William Tell.
“A normal day for her starts with checking her work schedule before Liam and Charlie wake up, getting them ready for the day, figuring out dinner for William and the kids and making sure she sneaks in a little ‘me time,’ which could just be a 15-minute stretch,” said the source. “Her career is important, of course, but family is really everything for her. Making sure her boys are healthy and learning between what’s right and wrong is her No. 1 priority.”
Conrad's hubby, who is the former guitarist for pop-rock group Something Corporate, is also a big help around the house.
“William is an ideal partner — he does more than his part and, more importantly, he knows when to step in,” the insider explained. “He’s a great dad. Lauren’s life seems pretty perfect right now.”
“Going out is rare for her,” the source added of Conrad's new life. “She’d rather stay out of the spotlight.”
In 2022, the mom-of-two made it clear she no longer wants to be on the small screen.
“I shared a lot,” she noted. “I feel like it’s just a privilege to have my privacy [now]. I appreciate it.”
Since Conrad's tots are young, they have yet to watch her career play out on television.
“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” she said. “I don’t know [but] I do think about that. I’m like, ‘Oh, like when does that come up?’ I feel like [they’re] too young. It’s confusing. We’ll see way down the line.”
Life & Style spoke to the source.