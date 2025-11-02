Truth or Myth? Fact-Checking Bruce Springsteen Biopic 'Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere'

Article continues below advertisement

Is Faye From 'Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere' a Real Person?

Source: MEGA Jeremy Allen White portrays Bruce Springsteen in the biopic 'Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.'

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere delivers both hits and misses about Bruce Springsteen's life and career. Released on October 24, the Scott Cooper-directed film follows the singer's journey in the music industry, specifically the moment he records his 1982 album Nebraska, when "he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past." The synopsis from the 20th Century Studios adds, "Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen's New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe." The cast includes Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong, Odessa Young, Paul Walter Hauser and Stephen Graham. Young portrays Faye, a single mom who works as a waitress. However, the character is not a real person in Springsteen's life. Instead, she is a composite inspired by several women the singer dated. "In '81 and '82 it was so hard for him, even when he knows that he should have been with people or was having a great time and was getting everything he needed in a relationship," Cooper said of Faye.

Did Bruce Springsteen Record 'Nebraska' After His Tour?

Source: MEGA The biopic was released on October 23.

After wrapping up a tour in the early 1970s, the Boss began working on Nebraska using a home-recording machine and released the album with the original demo recordings in 1982.

Did Bruce Springsteen and His Father Have a Strained Relationship?

Source: MEGA 'Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere' is based on the 2023 book by Warren Zanes.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere also touches on the "Dancing in the Dark" singer's family life, including his strained relationship with his father, Douglas. The scenes, including the one in which he goes to pick up his father at a bar, are drawn from real-life events. Springsteen previously opened up about his trip to the bar during Springsteen on Broadway in 2017, admitting it both "thrilled" and "terrified" him. "It thrilled me because I had been given the license by my mother, the law, to go into the bar! I'm a kid! But it terrified me because to enter the bar is to enter my father's privileged, private and sacred space," he shared. "He was not to be disturbed when he's down at the bar. Everybody knew that … I would stand there lost in the noise and the hustle of the crowd and I would drink in that dim smell of beer and booze and aftershave." He added, "Now, to a kid, that was the scent of adulthood. It was the scent of manhood. I wanted some of that."

Did Bruce Springsteen Struggle With Mental Health Issues?

Source: MEGA Scott Cooper directed the Bruce Springsteen biopic.

Like his father, Springsteen dealt with mental health challenges. Before the biopic's release, Cooper teased that the film would "shed light" on the "My Hometown" singer's mental health concerns. "This is probably his most painful chapter, most vulnerable chapter of his life," Cooper told People. "He was just coming off of The River tour to great acclaim and success." The director shared, "Instead of chasing the roar of arenas and hit singles, he had the courage to look inward and face a lot of unresolved trauma that he had dealt with."

Did Bruce Springsteen Push Back the Release of 'Born in the U.S.A'?

Source: MEGA Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham and Odessa Young star in the film.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere also captures the creation of "Born in the U.S.A." accurately. As the biopic shows, Springsteen indeed delayed the release of the song and its album until 1984.

Did Bruce Springsteen Relocate to Los Angeles?

Source: MEGA 'Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere' was first announced in 2024.