Jeremy Allen White Goes All-In as Bruce Springsteen in 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' Trailer: Watch

Photo of Jeremy Allen White
Source: MEGA

Jeremy Allen White portrays Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere's first trailer.

By:

July 5 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Jeremy Allen White captures the essence of Bruce Springsteen in the electrifying trailer for Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Source: 20th Century Studios/YOUTUBE

Official Trailer 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.'

20th Century Studios is set to release the biopic, directed by Scott Cooper, in theaters on October 24.

White, who earned acclaim for his Emmy-winning performance in The Bear, takes on the iconic role of Springsteen, with Jeremy Strong portraying the legendary musician’s longtime manager and record producer, Jon Landau.

Photo of Jeremy Allen White
Source: @20th Century Studios/YOUUBE

Jeremy Allen White stars as Bruce Springsteen in 'Deliver Me From Nowhere.'

The film delves into the making of Springsteen’s 1982 album, Nebraska, hailed as one of the most personal and acclaimed albums in music history.

Joining the cast are Stephen Graham, Odessa Young, Paul Walter Hauser, Gaby Hoffmann, Johnny Cannizzaro, Harrison Gilbertson, Marc Maron, David Krumholtz and Chris Jaymes.

Photo of Jeremy Allen White
Source: @FXNetworks

Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmy in 'The Bear,' a drama about a chef in Chicago.

Footage from Deliver Me From Nowhere debuted at CinemaCon in April, showcasing White’s powerful rendition of Springsteen’s 1975 hit "Born to Run," which marked the artist's first Top 40 success on the Billboard Hot 100.

In the trailer, White states, "I want it to feel like I’m in the room by myself," capturing the essence of the solitary vibe that defines Nebraska.

Later, Strong's character, Landau, reflects on the album, asserting, "With this album, Springsteen is repairing that hole in himself. Once he’s done with that, he’s going to repair the entire world."

Photo of Jeremy Strong and Jeremy Allen White
Source: 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS

Jeremy Strong portrays Jon Landau, Bruce Springsteen’s longtime manager and producer.

Cooper adapted the screenplay from Warren Zanes' 2023 book of the same name, producing alongside Zanes, Scott Stuber and Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson.

Both Springsteen and Landau are actively participating in the film's production.

Photo of Bruce Springsteen
Source: MEGA

Bruce Springsteen and Jon Landau are actively involved in the production of the film.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that renowned record producer Dave Cobb, known for his collaborations with Springsteen, will contribute to the film's musical score.

During his appearance at CinemaCon, White described working on the film as a "dream come true" and expressed gratitude, stating, “I feel really lucky. We all had Bruce’s blessing on this film.”

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor explained: "Getting that out, it was so much pressure. You’re playing a real person — nevermind Bruce Springsteen — and I was really touched [when] the trailer came out. I had more texts than when I blacked out and won that Golden Globe [for The Bear]."

