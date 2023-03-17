OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Cocktails
OK LogoNEWS

Spice Up Your St Patrick's Day With These Irish Inspired Cocktail Recipes From Jameson, Malibu & Absolut Vodka

vodka pp
Source: Malibu/Absolute Vodka
By:

Mar. 17 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Looking for a St. Patrick's Day drink that will make you feel extra lucky?

Whether you love the Irish classic Jameson, the tropical inspired Malibu or the smooth nature of Absolut Vodka, these craft cocktail recipes will have you thinking you just found a pot of gold.

Must be 21+ older to consume alcohol. Please drink responsibly.

Article continues below advertisement

Scroll through to see five recipes for the perfect St. Patrick's Day cocktail.

Jameson Irish Ginger & Lime

vodka
Source: Jameson

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Jameson Irish Whiskey
  • 2 parts Ginger Ale
  • 1 lime wedge

How to mix:

  • Fill a highball glass with ice, add Jameson over ice. Pour ginger ale into the glass to fill. Stir briefly to mix. Take a large wedge of lime, squeeze and drop into glass.
Article continues below advertisement

Absolut Clever Cover

vodka
Source: Absolute Vodka

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 Parts Absolut Original
  • 1/2 Parts Celery Juice
  • 1/2 Parts Suze
  • 1/2 Parts Lime Juice
  • 3/4 Parts Clover Honey Syrup
  • 1-2 Dash Angostura Bitters

How to mix:

  • Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake until cold and strain into a chilled coupe glass.
Article continues below advertisement

Malibu ‘Four-Leaf’ Mojito

vodka
Source: Malibu
MORE ON:
Cocktails

Ingredients:

  • 1 Part Malibu Original
  • ⅓ Part fresh lime juice
  • 3 Parts soda water
  • 10 mint leaves (plus sprig for garnish)

How to mix:

  • Muddle the mint leaves and lime juice in a glass. Pour in Malibu and some ice, then top up with soda water and enjoy! Garnish with a four-leaf mint sprig for good luck.
Article continues below advertisement

Kahlúa Jump-Up Julep

vodka
Source: Kahlua

Ingredients:

  • 1 Part Kahlúa
  • 1.5 Parts Jameson Irish Whiskey
  • 1 Sprig Mint Leaf

How to mix:

  • Add some mint leaves and Kahlúa coffee liqueur into a mug or glass. Lightly muddle them together. Add the whiskey and crushed ice. Give it a stir until it's chilled. Add a dome of ice on top. Garnish with a mint sprig.
Article continues below advertisement

Jameson Irish Maid

cocktails
Source: Jameson

Ingredients:

  • 1 Dash Angostura Bitters
  • 2 Dashes Dry Curacao
  • 1 Whole Green Olive
  • Ice Cubes
  • 2 Parts Jameson Original
  • 1 Dash Maraschino Liqueur
  • 2 Dashes Pernod Absinthe

How to mix:

  • Mix 60ml Jameson with 2 dashes of Pernod Absinthe, 2 dashes of curaҫao, 1 dash of Maraschino liqueur and 1 dash of Angostura Bitters. Stir mixture over ice. Strain into a chilled sherry glass. Flame a piece of orange peel and squeeze the zest over the cocktail. Garnish with an olive
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.