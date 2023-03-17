Spice Up Your St Patrick's Day With These Irish Inspired Cocktail Recipes From Jameson, Malibu & Absolut Vodka
Looking for a St. Patrick's Day drink that will make you feel extra lucky?
Whether you love the Irish classic Jameson, the tropical inspired Malibu or the smooth nature of Absolut Vodka, these craft cocktail recipes will have you thinking you just found a pot of gold.
Must be 21+ older to consume alcohol. Please drink responsibly.
Scroll through to see five recipes for the perfect St. Patrick's Day cocktail.
Jameson Irish Ginger & Lime
Ingredients:
- 1 part Jameson Irish Whiskey
- 2 parts Ginger Ale
- 1 lime wedge
How to mix:
- Fill a highball glass with ice, add Jameson over ice. Pour ginger ale into the glass to fill. Stir briefly to mix. Take a large wedge of lime, squeeze and drop into glass.
Absolut Clever Cover
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 Parts Absolut Original
- 1/2 Parts Celery Juice
- 1/2 Parts Suze
- 1/2 Parts Lime Juice
- 3/4 Parts Clover Honey Syrup
- 1-2 Dash Angostura Bitters
How to mix:
- Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake until cold and strain into a chilled coupe glass.
Malibu ‘Four-Leaf’ Mojito
Ingredients:
- 1 Part Malibu Original
- ⅓ Part fresh lime juice
- 3 Parts soda water
- 10 mint leaves (plus sprig for garnish)
How to mix:
- Muddle the mint leaves and lime juice in a glass. Pour in Malibu and some ice, then top up with soda water and enjoy! Garnish with a four-leaf mint sprig for good luck.
Kahlúa Jump-Up Julep
Ingredients:
- 1 Part Kahlúa
- 1.5 Parts Jameson Irish Whiskey
- 1 Sprig Mint Leaf
How to mix:
- Add some mint leaves and Kahlúa coffee liqueur into a mug or glass. Lightly muddle them together. Add the whiskey and crushed ice. Give it a stir until it's chilled. Add a dome of ice on top. Garnish with a mint sprig.
Jameson Irish Maid
Ingredients:
- 1 Dash Angostura Bitters
- 2 Dashes Dry Curacao
- 1 Whole Green Olive
- Ice Cubes
- 2 Parts Jameson Original
- 1 Dash Maraschino Liqueur
- 2 Dashes Pernod Absinthe
How to mix:
- Mix 60ml Jameson with 2 dashes of Pernod Absinthe, 2 dashes of curaҫao, 1 dash of Maraschino liqueur and 1 dash of Angostura Bitters. Stir mixture over ice. Strain into a chilled sherry glass. Flame a piece of orange peel and squeeze the zest over the cocktail. Garnish with an olive
