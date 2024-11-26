Stacy Keibler, 45, Stuns in Jaw-Dropping Bikini During Bali Trip With Husband Jared Pobre: Photos

Stacy Keibler looked amazing in a black bikini during a recent trip to Bali — see photos!

The star, 45, posted a slew of new photos from her recent trip, where she couldn't help but show off her amazing physique alongside her husband and friends. "Snapshots from Bali 🌿🌱🌺," the retired professional wrestler, who dated George Clooney from August 2011 to July 2013, wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 25.

The star went to Bali with her husband, Jared Pobre.

Of course, people loved seeing Keibler, who shares three kids with husband Jared Pobre, look so relaxed. One person wrote, "AMAZING ❤️❤️❤️ what a fun trip!!! 😍 love you 🫂," while another said, "Oh my goodness, you’re beautiful and you look so happy."

A third person added: "Love this! Jared smiling is LIFE! You in waterfall! ❤️❤️❤️."