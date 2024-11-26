or
Stacy Keibler, 45, Stuns in Jaw-Dropping Bikini During Bali Trip With Husband Jared Pobre: Photos

stacy keibler bikini body bali
Source: @stacykeibler/Instagram

Stacy Keibler looked amazing in a black bikini during a recent trip to Bali — see photos!

By:

Nov. 26 2024, Published 12:34 p.m. ET

Stacy Keibler is aging backwards!

The star, 45, posted a slew of new photos from her recent trip, where she couldn't help but show off her amazing physique alongside her husband and friends. "Snapshots from Bali 🌿🌱🌺," the retired professional wrestler, who dated George Clooney from August 2011 to July 2013, wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 25.

stacy keibler bikini body bali
Source: @stacykeibler/Instagram

The star went to Bali with her husband, Jared Pobre.

Of course, people loved seeing Keibler, who shares three kids with husband Jared Pobre, look so relaxed. One person wrote, "AMAZING ❤️❤️❤️ what a fun trip!!! 😍 love you 🫂," while another said, "Oh my goodness, you’re beautiful and you look so happy."

A third person added: "Love this! Jared smiling is LIFE! You in waterfall! ❤️❤️❤️."

stacy keibler bikini body bali
Source: @stacykeibler/Instagram

The former wrestler showed off her physique while in Bali.

Keibler also shared a cute video of her outfits from the getaway, writing, "Fashion Roulette Bali Style 🏝️ Which one is your favorite? 😎."

It looks like Keibler and her hubby were able to get away for some R&R, as they also posted scenes from a night out on the town. "Date night in Dubai ✨💕," she wrote.

stacy keibler bikini body bali
Source: @stacykeibler/Instagram

The mom-of-three shared some photos from her trip to Bali.

Through her Instagram posts, Keiber gives fans a glimpse inside her life with her family-of-five.

In Austin Lifestyle's May 2024 issue, she spoke about what her kids — daughters Isabella Faith, Ava Grace and son Bodhi Brooks — picking up on lessons as they get older.

stacy keibler bikini body bali
Source: @stacykeibler/Instagram

Stacy Keibler also posted some of her outfits from the trip.

"I hope to teach my daughters first and foremost to practice self-love. I am already trying to teach them the importance of compassion, kindness and generosity towards others," Keibler shared.

"I hope to encourage self-confidence and to believe in themselves, their abilities and their worth. I also want to teach my daughters how to bounce back from setbacks, failures, and disappointments. I want to them to view challenges as opportunities for growth and learning," she continued. "I hope I can help them grow into confident, compassionate, and resilient individuals who are empowered to thrive in all aspects of their lives!"

stacy keibler bikini body bali
Source: @stacykeibler/Instagram

Stacy Keibler competed on 'DWTS' in 2006.

After leaving the WWE, Keibler competed on Dancing With the Stars and dabbled in acting, but her most coveted role is being a mom to her tots.

"So I have taken a step back to focus on putting my heart and soul into that," she previously told People. "Now because I've been a performer since the age of 7, of course, it's also in my heart, but it's just something that I've kind of taken a backseat to that, focusing on something else."

