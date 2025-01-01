Serenity & Sustainability at 'Stanglwirt': Inside The Luxurious Austrian Alps Wellness Retreat Where Celebs Like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba Are Escaping To

From Hollywood actors to world-class athletes, Stanglwirt has quietly established itself as a sanctuary for high-profile guests.

Over the years, stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jessica Alba, Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron Cohen, Benedict Cumberbatch, Pamela Anderson, and Hillary Clinton have flocked to this alpine oasis, drawn by its discreet charm and unparalleled wellness offerings.

When Sacha Baron Cohen and his than wife Isla Fisher visited with their children, they revealed they had discovered Stanglwirt on the global star hotel list and were eager to see what all the fuss was about. Suffice it to say, they left thoroughly impressed.

A-list actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow was charmed by the resort’s distinctive ethos during her visit. While staying at Stanglwirt, she shared her admiration with Maria Hauser, the eldest daughter of the Hauser family and the hotel’s marketing head. Paltrow praised the personal touch of the family-run operation, saying, “When I stay at five-star hotels, I’m usually just greeted by the general manager. But here, you’re greeted by the whole family and made to feel like part of the family. It’s such a special place because of that.” Her heartfelt words reflect what makes Stanglwirt truly unique—its warm, familial hospitality.

The resort’s growing appeal was also highlighted on a recent episode of Sara and Erin Foster’s 'World's First Podcast', where Sara gushed about Stanglwirt, a favorite retreat she frequents with her partner, German tennis pro Tommy Haas, and their family.

However, its popularity has made it harder to secure a stay. “I need to stop telling people about Stanglwirt now,” Sara joked. “I struggle to even get a booking now these days—it’s become too popular.”