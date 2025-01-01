Serenity & Sustainability at 'Stanglwirt': Inside The Luxurious Austrian Alps Wellness Retreat Where Celebs Like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba Are Escaping To
Move over, St. Barts—there’s a new celebrity hotspot on the travel scene, and it’s nestled right in the middle of breathtaking Austrian Alps.
OK! recently got a VIP look inside Stanglwirt Bio Wellness Hotel, the alpine escape that has A-listers packing their bags for a slice of Tyrolean paradise.
From Gwyneth Paltrow raving about its family-run charm to Jessica Alba and Arnold Schwarzenegger soaking up its eco-luxury vibes, this hidden gem at the foot of the Wilder Kaiser mountains is the secret vacation retreat everyone’s talking about.
Think breathtaking views, five-star amenities, and a star-studded guest list—Stanglwirt is where sustainability meets celebrity-approved indulgence.
From Hollywood actors to world-class athletes, Stanglwirt has quietly established itself as a sanctuary for high-profile guests.
Over the years, stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jessica Alba, Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron Cohen, Benedict Cumberbatch, Pamela Anderson, and Hillary Clinton have flocked to this alpine oasis, drawn by its discreet charm and unparalleled wellness offerings.
When Sacha Baron Cohen and his than wife Isla Fisher visited with their children, they revealed they had discovered Stanglwirt on the global star hotel list and were eager to see what all the fuss was about. Suffice it to say, they left thoroughly impressed.
A-list actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow was charmed by the resort’s distinctive ethos during her visit. While staying at Stanglwirt, she shared her admiration with Maria Hauser, the eldest daughter of the Hauser family and the hotel’s marketing head. Paltrow praised the personal touch of the family-run operation, saying, “When I stay at five-star hotels, I’m usually just greeted by the general manager. But here, you’re greeted by the whole family and made to feel like part of the family. It’s such a special place because of that.” Her heartfelt words reflect what makes Stanglwirt truly unique—its warm, familial hospitality.
The resort’s growing appeal was also highlighted on a recent episode of Sara and Erin Foster’s 'World's First Podcast', where Sara gushed about Stanglwirt, a favorite retreat she frequents with her partner, German tennis pro Tommy Haas, and their family.
However, its popularity has made it harder to secure a stay. “I need to stop telling people about Stanglwirt now,” Sara joked. “I struggle to even get a booking now these days—it’s become too popular.”
The story of Stanglwirt dates back over 400 years, when it began as a modest inn for weary travelers journeying through the Tyrolean Alps. Fast forward to 1722, and the iconic “Stangl” moniker was born, inspired by the family crest featuring a rod or “Stange” in German. But its transformation into a globally renowned bio-hotel didn’t begin until 1969, when Balthasar Hauser, a visionary farmer and carpenter, took the reins.
With a deep respect for nature and a passion for preserving Tyrolean traditions, Hauser rebuilt Stanglwirt into a harmonious blend of rustic charm and modern luxury. Today, his children—Maria, Elisabeth, and Johannes.—continue his legacy, steering the hotel with the same dedication to sustainability and excellence.
The Hauser family’s hands-on approach ensures that every guest feels part of their extended family, while their commitment to eco-tourism keeps Stanglwirt at the forefront of green travel.
The charm of Stanglwirt Bio Wellness Hotel lies in its perfect harmony of tradition and modern luxury, offering a stay that feels both intimate and indulgent. Guests are welcomed with warm Tyrolean hospitality and can explore a sprawling array of amenities designed to delight every visitor.
At the heart of the experience is the 12,000-square-meter spa, a wellness paradise that goes far beyond expectations. Guests can unwind in the sauna village, soak in natural swimming ponds, or retreat to panoramic relaxation rooms with breathtaking views of the Wilder Kaiser peaks. The saltwater pool, filled with water from the hotel’s private spring, is a highlight beloved by both regular visitors and the many celebrities who frequent the resort. Treatments range from alpine-inspired therapies to cutting-edge beauty services, making it the ultimate destination for rejuvenation.
Fitness enthusiasts will find a state-of-the-art gym, widely regarded as one of Europe’s finest, and for good reason. OK! learned on their recent visit to the resort that Arnold Schwarzenegger—a loyal Stanglwirt guest who has been visiting with his family for decades—personally donated a truckload of cutting-edge gym equipment as a gift to reward his Austrian hometown retreat. This thoughtful gesture adds to the gym’s reputation as a training ground for professional athletes, including heavyweight boxing champions.
Food lovers will revel in the farm-to-table dining, with menus showcasing organic, locally sourced ingredients—don’t miss their signature Stanglwirt cheese, crafted with milk from their own dairy cows. Families are equally well-catered for, with a children’s farm, horseback riding, and wellness programs tailored for little ones, ensuring that everyone can savor the alpine escape. At Stanglwirt, every detail has been considered, making it a true sanctuary for relaxation, adventure, and indulgence.
Long before green travel became trendy, Stanglwirt was blazing the eco-trail. The Hauser family’s ethos of living in harmony with nature permeates every aspect of the hotel. Its organic farm produces everything from milk to vegetables, supplying the hotel’s award-winning restaurants with farm-fresh ingredients.
The property is powered by biomass heating, and its natural spring water—sourced directly from the mountains—flows through the taps, pools, and even the beer served at the hotel’s restaurants.
Wooden interiors are crafted from locally sourced timber, and the architecture reflects traditional Tyrolean craftsmanship, seamlessly blending into the surrounding landscape. Every detail, no matter how small, is a testament to Stanglwirt’s unwavering commitment to sustainability.
From the ski slopes to the spa lounges, Stanglwirt is no stranger to star power, where the hotel has quietly become the go-to destination for celebrities craving privacy and rejuvenation. Its secluded location, breathtaking mountain views, and exclusive wellness offerings are a paparazzi-free zone, allowing high-profile guests to truly unwind.
Stanglwirt’s secluded location ensures the utmost privacy, while its sprawling amenities—from pristine ski slopes on the Wilder Kaiser to indulgent spa facilities—offer everything needed for a rejuvenating escape.
Whether it’s A-listers seeking a retreat from the spotlight or athletes recharging in the alpine air, Stanglwirt delivers a one-of-a-kind blend of exclusivity, tradition, and heartfelt hospitality that keeps its guests returning year after year.