Arnold Schwarzenegger Tells Raunchy Jokes About His Detainment at Austrian Auction Raising $1.3 Million

The auction, held in Austria at the famed Stanglwirt Resort, was organized as a fundraiser for the star's "Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative."

A total of $1.4 million was raised, setting a new record for the organization. This is especially significant as fundraisers in Europe typically don't raise as much as in the U.S.

Schwarzenegger, known for his '80s action flicks, addressed the audience at the auction and couldn't resist cracking jokes about his recent customs detention in Germany.

He made light of the situation, attributing it to a "hot night" with his girlfriend rather than the customs incident. He even joked that the customs officers were looking for a second watch, which they supposedly didn't find because he had hidden it "where the sun don't shine."