Arnold Schwarzenegger Tells Raunchy Jokes About His Detainment at Austrian Auction Raising $1.3 Million
Arnold Schwarzenegger's prized Audemars Piguet watch has found a buyer at an auction, and the price it went for is pretty staggering.
The watch ended up sold for 270,000 euros, which translates to about $293,000. This is a significant increase from its estimated value of around $100,000.
The auction, held in Austria at the famed Stanglwirt Resort, was organized as a fundraiser for the star's "Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative."
A total of $1.4 million was raised, setting a new record for the organization. This is especially significant as fundraisers in Europe typically don't raise as much as in the U.S.
Schwarzenegger, known for his '80s action flicks, addressed the audience at the auction and couldn't resist cracking jokes about his recent customs detention in Germany.
He made light of the situation, attributing it to a "hot night" with his girlfriend rather than the customs incident. He even joked that the customs officers were looking for a second watch, which they supposedly didn't find because he had hidden it "where the sun don't shine."
The watch was custom-made for Schwarzenegger by the luxury Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet. Other lots auctioned up at the charity event included "a training session with Arnold Schwarzenegger himself," as well as artwork.
"The proceeds will support the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative, which organizes the annual Austrian World Summit climate conference in Vienna and backs climate projects globally," the charity said on its website. "Schwarzenegger has been fighting pollution and climate change for over 20 years. His approach has always centered around the idea that we need 'less talk, more action.'"
As OK! previously reported, the Terminator actor was frustrated with the handling of his detainment. One source told outlets that Schwarzenegger was “never asked to fill out a declaration form, and he answered every question from customs officers honestly.”
“He cooperated at every step even though it was an incompetent shakedown, a total comedy of errors that would make a very funny cop movie,” the source continued.
Schwarzenegger reportedly “agreed” to pre-pay potential taxes on the watch — despite it being his personal property.
A customs spokesperson told outlets, “If the goods remain in the EU, you have to declare them through customs. This applies to everyone, whether their name is Schwarzenegger or Müller, Meier, Huber.”