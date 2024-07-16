Biggest Loser: How Star Jones Overcame Her 307-POUND Morbid Obesity
1980
Star Jones, born Starlet Marie Jones Lugo, worked as a prosecutor before starting her TV career in the 1990s. She was once photographed rocking her champagne dress and stilettos in public.
1999
A few decades after her TV debut, Jones expanded her empire as a journalist and TV personality.
2001
Jones donned her zebra-print dress at the premiere of Planet of the Apes.
2002
In 2002, Jones seemingly began gaining more weight, as seen in the photos from the Eighth Annual Mercedes-Benz Polo Challenge event.
2003
Jones decided to make some changes after reaching her heaviest weight — 307 pounds.
That year, she secretly underwent gastric bypass surgery — but never revealed it during her stint on The View.
2004
The Jones & Jury alum sported a light pink top and skirt when she was honored during the NBA Wives Luncheon.
2005
Jones started showing off her thinner physique years after she received the gastric bypass surgery. During the 2005 Clive Davis Annual Grammy Party, she turned heads with her satin red dress that highlighted her slimmer figure.
2006
Jones surprised her fans with her transformation while promoting her book Shine.
2007
The former NBC Nightly News correspondent attended The Real White Party in East Hampton in her white dress. The same year, she admitted to having gastric bypass surgery.
She penned an in-depth story for Glamour to reveal she lost 160 pounds in three years after undergoing the procedure.
"I actually like seeing the old pictures because what it says to me is, 'You never allow yourself to get there again,'" she also told the reporters when she promoted her book in 2006. "It was dangerous to me. Very dangerous. I was killing myself."
2008
Jones turned heads in her multicolor artsy dress at the Vicky Cristina Barcelona premiere.
In May of that year, Barbara Walters told Oprah Winfrey she kept Jones' surgery a secret after the journalist asked her to.
Jones also wrote a story on Today to open up about her weight-loss journey.
"The night before the surgery, I convinced myself that afterward everything would be fine and I could get on with the rest of my life. I had no idea that before I could move on, I would have to face the present and the past as they were, not as I wished them to be," she shared.
2009
The Divorce Court judge attended Sony's VAIO Experience launch in her short dark powder blue dress and black heels.
Speaking with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America, Jones answered why she kept the truth about her surgery for so long.
"[I was] scared of what other people would think. … For some strange reason, I thought — and it crippled me — that it would diminish who I was," she said. "Everything about my life was so public, mostly through my own doing. … When I lost weight, I somehow thought I was just going to say I'm going to be private about it."
- Making Her Grand Return? Star Jones Teases Whether Or Not She Would Return To 'The View'
- 'The View' To Invite Back Meredith Vieira, Star Jones & Elisabeth Hasselbeck As Guest Hosts To Celebrate 25th Season
- A 'Triumphant Return'? Original 'The View' Cohost Debbie Matenopoulos May Replace Meghan McCain
2010
Jones rocked her baby pink dress during the Apollo Theater Benefit Concert & Awards Ceremony.
2011
Jones flaunted her curly hair at the 2011 Angel Ball in New York City. She completed her style with a metallic dark green dress and black shoes.
2013
The Celebrity Apprentice alum appeared at the Mercedes-Benz New York Fashion Week, donning a red dress, shoes and stockings. She completed her look with a red purse, massive coat and sunglasses.
2014
Jones sported an almost all-black outfit at the 2014 American Music Award in Los Angeles, Calif.
2015
Jones ditched her usual red or black outfit and wore a blue dress at the American Ballet Theatre's 75th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Spring Gala at The Metropolitan Opera House.
2017
The former Inside Edition chief legal analyst dominated the red carpet event of the 14th annual Woman's Day Red Dress Awards. She sported a bright red outfit and tied her hair up to put a spotlight on her fashion.
2018
Jones looked hot in pink at the American Ballet Theater Spring Gala in New York.
2019
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit guest cast member brought back her red satin one-shoulder dress for her 21st Annual amfAR Gala New York Benefit look.
2020
Jones dazzled as she wore an eye-catching dress at an event in Las Vegas.
During her appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, she disclosed she was morbidly obese for most of her life.
"I wasn't fluffy, I wasn't plus size, I wasn't overweight — I was dying," she said at the time.
2022
The former Drop Dead Diva judge presented her retro side at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala. She donned a floor-length dress with a black fur design and completed her look with a layered necklace and headpiece.
In 2021, she revealed she was diagnosed with heart disease in January 2010.
"In the words of one of my favorite movies, Shawshank Redemption, I truly had to get busy living or get busy dying," Jones told NBC News’ Know Your Value. "So I chose to live, and gastric bypass weight loss surgery actually jump started my road to health … but changing my overall lifestyle has really helped me maintain 140-150 pounds of weight loss for a consecutive 18 years."
2024
Jones showed off the results of her weight-loss journey at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards. She wore her gold, cream and grey dress that featured a draped skirt and high slit.
Speaking with People, she shared advice for people who want to be healthier: "Eat less, move more. It works every time."