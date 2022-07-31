'STAR TREK' ACTOR WILLIAM SHATNER 'THRILLED' BUT 'A LITTLE NERVOUS' & 'A LITTLE FRIGHTENED' ABOUT BEING THE OLDEST PERSON IN SPACE

Nichols shot to stardom in the mid 1960s after being cast in the sci-fi series that would inspire countless books, comics, television shows, movies and merchandise for decades to come. She starred in Star Trek as Lieutenant Uhura for three seasons, making television history as the first on-screen kiss between a white actor — Trek lead William Shatner — and a Black actress.

She later revitalized her role in several Trek films including The Wrath of Khan, The Search for Spock, and The Final Frontier. Nichols even voiced Lt. Uhura in the short-lived 1970s cartoon Star Trek: The Animated Series. She most recently reprised the role in 2020 for Star Trek First Frontier.

Throughout her illustrious career, she often attended and spoke at fan conventions as she continued to serve as a pioneer for women and minorities in television and film. One of her most recent appearances was at Los Angeles Comic Con in December.