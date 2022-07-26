'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Alive After Wife Mistakenly Announces His Death
Even though Tony Dow's wife announced her husband was dead, it's now been revealed that the whole thing was a mistake.
ABC reporter George Pennacchio wrote on Facebook that Dow's wife, Lauren, shared that her husband had died during the night, and she then told his management team.
“Tony Dow is still alive,” Pennacchio said. “I had a conversation with his wife, Lauren. She is understandably distraught and grief-stricken about what’s been going on with Tony’s health battle these past months. He’s been in hospice care at their home, and based on some health issues overnight, Lauren inferred that Tony had passed away to some people close to her and the word quickly spread. Lauren admits she’s been ‘a little fuzzy’ these days – understandable."
The Leave It to Beaver star is not doing well, as he is receiving hospice care at his home.
“She told me she now feels ‘foolish’ about what has transpired since his death has been reported around the world,” Pennacchio continued. “She also told me, through her pain, ‘it is of my own doing.’ I told her we know it’s been a very stressful time and people understand overwhelming grief. Lauren says she ‘loves and adores’ her husband of 42 years with all of her heart. While she did say he passed, she now understands the miscommunication and is sorry for causing a commotion in this challenging time.”
The actor's management team, Frank Bilotta and Renee James, announced Dow's death in a lengthy statement.
“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning. Tony was a beautiful soul – kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him. The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us. From the warm reminiscences of Wally Cleaver to those of us fortunate enough to know him personally – thank you Tony. And thank you for the reflections of a simpler time, the laughter, the friendship and for the feeling that you were a big brother to us all," they said.