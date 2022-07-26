'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Alive After Wife Mistakenly Announces His Death

Even though Tony Dow's wife announced her husband was dead, it's now been revealed that the whole thing was a mistake.

ABC reporter George Pennacchio wrote on Facebook that Dow's wife, Lauren, shared that her husband had died during the night, and she then told his management team.

“Tony Dow is still alive,” Pennacchio said. “I had a conversation with his wife, Lauren. She is understandably distraught and grief-stricken about what’s been going on with Tony’s health battle these past months. He’s been in hospice care at their home, and based on some health issues overnight, Lauren inferred that Tony had passed away to some people close to her and the word quickly spread. Lauren admits she’s been ‘a little fuzzy’ these days – understandable."

The Leave It to Beaver star is not doing well, as he is receiving hospice care at his home.