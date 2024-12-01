11 Stars Who Auditioned for 'Wicked' Roles: From Dove Cameron to Joe Jonas and More

For her Wicked audition, Dove Cameron performed Annie Golden's "How Can I Lose You?" as she wished to play Glinda on the big screen. However, she did not nab the role.

Cameron told The Wrap, "I know that for everybody who did go out for it, it was a very long process. It was one of the longer processes I’ve been a part of."

She also told ET in 2019, "I don’t think everyone wants me to be Glinda but, I mean, it’s like the role of a lifetime. I’ve been dreaming of it since I was, like, 7. I mean, I should be so lucky to be considered."