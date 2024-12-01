or
11 Stars Who Auditioned for 'Wicked' Roles: From Dove Cameron to Joe Jonas and More

From Dove Cameron to Joe Jonas, these stars attempted to be part of the 2024 Jon M. Chu-directed film 'Wicked.'

Dec. 1 2024, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried auditioned for Glinda, a role that eventually went to Ariana Grande.

Following her notable performances in the musical adaptations of Les Misérables and Mamma Mia!, Amanda Seyfried attempted to score the role of Glinda in Wicked.

"Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [The Dropout], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked — because I wanted it that much that I was like, 'You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you,’" she told Backstage.

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron opened up about the lengthy audition process she went through.

For her Wicked audition, Dove Cameron performed Annie Golden's "How Can I Lose You?" as she wished to play Glinda on the big screen. However, she did not nab the role.

Cameron told The Wrap, "I know that for everybody who did go out for it, it was a very long process. It was one of the longer processes I’ve been a part of."

She also told ET in 2019, "I don’t think everyone wants me to be Glinda but, I mean, it’s like the role of a lifetime. I’ve been dreaming of it since I was, like, 7. I mean, I should be so lucky to be considered."

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez attended the 'Wicked' premiere in Los Angeles.

Reports said newly divorced Jennifer Lopez auditioned for Madame Morrible's role in Wicked. However, Michelle Yeoh outshined her and other rumored hopefuls.

Lady Gaga

Director Stephen Daldry was initially tapped to direct the movie adaptation of 'Wicked.'

Instead of Cynthia Erivo, Wicked fans almost saw Lady Gaga take on the role of Elphaba in the film. The "Bad Romance" hitmaker was attached to the project before director Stephen Daldry exited the highly anticipated movie adaptation.

Nick and Joe Jonas

Jonathan Bailey played Fiyero's role.

Nick and Joe Jonas auditioned for Fiyero's role in Wicked — though they lost out to Jonathan Bailey.

"We always say we want someone with the last name Jonas to win. That’s our goal," Nick said in a podcast before the movie's release.

Reneé Rapp

Reneé Rapp praised Ariana Grande after the latter got Glinda's role.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Reneé Rapp confirmed she attempted to join Wicked as Glinda.

"Ariana’s gonna be… can I cuss? She’s going to be f------ amazing," said the Mean Girls actress after losing out. "I’m so excited."

Ryan McCartan

Ryan McCartan 'worked so hard' when auditioning for the role of Fiyero.

"Jon [M. Chu], you didn’t cast me in the movie, even though I worked so hard. That’s fine, no hard feelings. Confirmed I did audition… One of the many, many things I haven’t booked," Ryan McCartan revealed on his "The Stage Door" podcast.

The Broadway star previously played Fiyero's role in the Wicked 15th-anniversary cast at the Gershwin Theatre.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes was reportedly in talks for Fiyero's role.

According to reports, Shawn Mendes almost appeared in Wicked as Fiyero in Daldry's version.

Spencer Sutherland

Spencer Sutherland revealed he was considered to play Fiyero in 'Wicked.'

In March 2023, Spencer Sutherland opened up about his audition experience in the adaptation.

"When I got a double callback, it was like, 'Oh, s---, this is real,'" he added.

Taylor Louderman

Taylor Louderman previously played Regina George in a production of 'Mean Girls.'

After Deadline confirmed Wicked's casting for Glinda, Taylor Louderman took to Twitter to share her reaction.

"yyyy did I even audition or think I had a chance?" she wrote alongside the story's screenshot.

