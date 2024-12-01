11 Stars Who Auditioned for 'Wicked' Roles: From Dove Cameron to Joe Jonas and More
Amanda Seyfried
Following her notable performances in the musical adaptations of Les Misérables and Mamma Mia!, Amanda Seyfried attempted to score the role of Glinda in Wicked.
"Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [The Dropout], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked — because I wanted it that much that I was like, 'You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you,’" she told Backstage.
Dove Cameron
For her Wicked audition, Dove Cameron performed Annie Golden's "How Can I Lose You?" as she wished to play Glinda on the big screen. However, she did not nab the role.
Cameron told The Wrap, "I know that for everybody who did go out for it, it was a very long process. It was one of the longer processes I’ve been a part of."
She also told ET in 2019, "I don’t think everyone wants me to be Glinda but, I mean, it’s like the role of a lifetime. I’ve been dreaming of it since I was, like, 7. I mean, I should be so lucky to be considered."
Jennifer Lopez
Reports said newly divorced Jennifer Lopez auditioned for Madame Morrible's role in Wicked. However, Michelle Yeoh outshined her and other rumored hopefuls.
Lady Gaga
Instead of Cynthia Erivo, Wicked fans almost saw Lady Gaga take on the role of Elphaba in the film. The "Bad Romance" hitmaker was attached to the project before director Stephen Daldry exited the highly anticipated movie adaptation.
Nick and Joe Jonas
Reneé Rapp
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Reneé Rapp confirmed she attempted to join Wicked as Glinda.
"Ariana’s gonna be… can I cuss? She’s going to be f------ amazing," said the Mean Girls actress after losing out. "I’m so excited."
Ryan McCartan
"Jon [M. Chu], you didn’t cast me in the movie, even though I worked so hard. That’s fine, no hard feelings. Confirmed I did audition… One of the many, many things I haven’t booked," Ryan McCartan revealed on his "The Stage Door" podcast.
The Broadway star previously played Fiyero's role in the Wicked 15th-anniversary cast at the Gershwin Theatre.
Shawn Mendes
According to reports, Shawn Mendes almost appeared in Wicked as Fiyero in Daldry's version.
Spencer Sutherland
In March 2023, Spencer Sutherland opened up about his audition experience in the adaptation.
"When I got a double callback, it was like, 'Oh, s---, this is real,'" he added.
Taylor Louderman
After Deadline confirmed Wicked's casting for Glinda, Taylor Louderman took to Twitter to share her reaction.
"yyyy did I even audition or think I had a chance?" she wrote alongside the story's screenshot.