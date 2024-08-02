16 Stars Who Got Their Start on Broadway: From Anna Kendrick to Viola Davis

After honing her skills in community theater, Anna Kendrick formally debuted on Broadway in High Society when she was 12. She played Dinah Lord, which earned her her first Tony nomination, becoming the third youngest nominee of all time.

Kendrick also scored a Theater World Award through the debut Broadway project.

Speaking about the beginning of her career, she told NPR all about her journey.

"I can't now say what it was that originally drew me to performing, because it's very possible that at 6 it was just that I wanted people to be looking at me and paying attention to me," said Kendrick. "Then it sort of transformed into something that was really meaningful for me. ... It became the way that I learn about myself and the way that I learn about other people."