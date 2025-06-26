'So Dark and Icky': 'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Stassi Schroeder Blasts Bravo's 'The Valley'
Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder is not tuning into The Valley.
“I had to stop watching it,” Schroeder shared on Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan’s “Disrespectfully” podcast. “The last season, I was like, ‘This is great f------- television.’ Then I started the first two or three episodes of this season and I’m like, ‘This is so f------- dark.’”
'This Is Making Me Feel Uncomfortable'
She noted the intense subject matter on the second season, which is currently airing, is what turned her off.
“It’s so dark and it’s not interesting enough to balance the darkness,” she continued. “I’m just like, ‘This is making me feel uncomfortable. It’s making me feel icky. I need to tap out otherwise I’m going to have to talk to my therapist about what it all means.’”
Maloney, who starred alongside Schroeder on Vanderpump Rules, had similar sentiments to share.
“Being on reality TV [makes] it hard to watch it through the same lens as other people watch it I think,” Maloney shared. “I think people who are seasoned watchers are smart and they have an idea of how things work. Even watching a show like The Valley it’s so… intense. Everyone is out for blood on that show it’s f------ nuts.”
'You Guys Don't Give a F--- About Each Other'
Kathan said the show needs a “balance of real love” amid the drama, which Schroeder agreed with, adding the first season had that but the second lacks it.
“Now watching, I’m like, ‘Oh, you guys don’t give a f--- about each other,’” she added.
On Season 2 of The Valley, fans are watching Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s bitter divorce play out, Jesse Lally and Michelle Lally’s contentious split and other drama occurring within the cast.
Maloney also shared she doesn’t believe the cast has a “history,” which would allow them to “mend things” or “navigate certain situations.”
'The Valley' Is Casting
“Everyone who goes on a reality show wants to be the morally superior one. We don’t all get to be it. Sometimes you have to fall into your own f------ lane. Otherwise, a TV show is boring," the blonde babe added.
As OK! exclusively reported, The Valley is currently looking for others to join the series.
“The reason they’re casting,” an insider shared, “is because they don’t want the show to end up like Vanderpump Rules where you have a cast that won’t film with each other.”
“Jesse is not at risk for getting cut,” they dished. “Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick are also safe as are Danny and Nia Booko. As far as Jax and Brittany go, production isn’t sure if they will have them return or not. With Janet [Caperna] feuding with almost everyone on the cast, she’s losing ground with them and that’s a clear problem, which could result in her also not returning. They’re looking at all options for casting.”