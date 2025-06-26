'So Dark and Icky': 'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Stassi Schroeder Blasts Bravo's 'The Valley'

“I had to stop watching it,” Schroeder shared on Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan ’s “Disrespectfully” podcast. “The last season, I was like, ‘This is great f------- television.’ Then I started the first two or three episodes of this season and I’m like, ‘This is so f------- dark.’”

Stassi Schroeder said 'The Valley' is 'not interesting enough to balance the darkness.'

She noted the intense subject matter on the second season, which is currently airing, is what turned her off.

“It’s so dark and it’s not interesting enough to balance the darkness,” she continued. “I’m just like, ‘This is making me feel uncomfortable. It’s making me feel icky. I need to tap out otherwise I’m going to have to talk to my therapist about what it all means.’”

Maloney, who starred alongside Schroeder on Vanderpump Rules, had similar sentiments to share.

“Being on reality TV [makes] it hard to watch it through the same lens as other people watch it I think,” Maloney shared. “I think people who are seasoned watchers are smart and they have an idea of how things work. Even watching a show like The Valley it’s so… intense. Everyone is out for blood on that show it’s f------ nuts.”