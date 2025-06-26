or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Stassi Schroeder
OK LogoREALITY TV

'So Dark and Icky': 'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Stassi Schroeder Blasts Bravo's 'The Valley'

Composite photo of Stassi Schroeder and the Season 2 cast of 'The Valley'
Source: @stassischroeder/Instagram; Bravo

'Vanderpump Rules' alum Stassi Schroeder blasted Bravo's 'The Valley,' calling it 'so dark.'

By:

June 26 2025, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder is not tuning into The Valley.

I had to stop watching it,” Schroeder shared on Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan’s “Disrespectfully” podcast. “The last season, I was like, ‘This is great f------- television.’ Then I started the first two or three episodes of this season and I’m like, ‘This is so f------- dark.’”

Article continues below advertisement

'This Is Making Me Feel Uncomfortable'

Photo of Stassi Schroeder
Source: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Stassi Schroeder said 'The Valley' is 'not interesting enough to balance the darkness.'

She noted the intense subject matter on the second season, which is currently airing, is what turned her off.

“It’s so dark and it’s not interesting enough to balance the darkness,” she continued. “I’m just like, ‘This is making me feel uncomfortable. It’s making me feel icky. I need to tap out otherwise I’m going to have to talk to my therapist about what it all means.’”

Maloney, who starred alongside Schroeder on Vanderpump Rules, had similar sentiments to share.

“Being on reality TV [makes] it hard to watch it through the same lens as other people watch it I think,” Maloney shared. “I think people who are seasoned watchers are smart and they have an idea of how things work. Even watching a show like The Valley it’s so… intense. Everyone is out for blood on that show it’s f------ nuts.”

Article continues below advertisement

'You Guys Don't Give a F--- About Each Other'

Photo of Katie Maloney
Source: @musickillskate/Instagram

Katie Maloney said 'The Valley' cast doesn't have 'history' with each other.

Kathan said the show needs a “balance of real love” amid the drama, which Schroeder agreed with, adding the first season had that but the second lacks it.

“Now watching, I’m like, ‘Oh, you guys don’t give a f--- about each other,’” she added.

On Season 2 of The Valley, fans are watching Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s bitter divorce play out, Jesse Lally and Michelle Lally’s contentious split and other drama occurring within the cast.

Maloney also shared she doesn’t believe the cast has a “history,” which would allow them to “mend things” or “navigate certain situations.”

MORE ON:
Stassi Schroeder

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'The Valley' Is Casting

Composite photo of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright
Source: Bravo

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are navigating their divorce on Season 2 of 'The Valley.'

“Everyone who goes on a reality show wants to be the morally superior one. We don’t all get to be it. Sometimes you have to fall into your own f------ lane. Otherwise, a TV show is boring," the blonde babe added.

As OK! exclusively reported, The Valley is currently looking for others to join the series.

“The reason they’re casting,” an insider shared, “is because they don’t want the show to end up like Vanderpump Rules where you have a cast that won’t film with each other.”

Composite photo of Michelle Lally and Jesse Lally
Source: Bravo

Michelle and Jesse Lally are going through a contentious split on Season 2 of 'The Valley.'

“Jesse is not at risk for getting cut,” they dished. “Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick are also safe as are Danny and Nia Booko. As far as Jax and Brittany go, production isn’t sure if they will have them return or not. With Janet [Caperna] feuding with almost everyone on the cast, she’s losing ground with them and that’s a clear problem, which could result in her also not returning. They’re looking at all options for casting.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.