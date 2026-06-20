Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Her Figure as She Showers on Mega Yacht in Leopard-Print Bikini: Photos

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Stassie Karanikolaou, 29, was making waves in the Mediterranean on Alo's luxe brand trip, and not just the ones behind the boat. The model and influencer joined her best friend Kylie Jenner, 28, aboard the sleek super yacht for Alo's sunny getaway somewhere off the coast of Sardinia. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, June 17, Karanikolaou stunned fans when she stepped onto the deck for an outdoor shower moment that had the internet completely losing it. Wearing a bold leopard-print bikini, the shower flowing and the glittering coastline stretched out behind her, she looked nothing short of incredible.

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Source: @staskaranikolaou/instagram Stassie Karanikolaou stunned in a leaopard-print bikini.

Toned and completely at ease, she kept the accessories simple — a delicate body chain and dainty necklace — letting the view, herself included, do all the talking. Her followers didn't waste a second. "Obsessed with you," one fan gushed, while another kept it short and sweet, simply calling her "gorge!!!" The rest of the comment section kept it simple, using fire emojis and heart-eyes, which honestly said everything that needed to be said.

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Source: MEGA Stassie Karanikolaou's yacht day in the Mediterranean came on the heels of a trip to Monaco.

But for those of us who have been following Karanikolaou's summer, this was not exactly a rare occurrence for her. This was just another chapter in her European adventure. She arrived in Sardinia already running on full steam. Karanikolaou had been living it up in Monaco for the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend, and true to form, she did it in serious style. She kicked things off at Gucci's exclusive F1 party on the night of Saturday, June 6, rubbing shoulders with a star-studded crowd of fashionistas, celebrities and motorsport royalty.

Source: MEGA Stassie Karanikolaou has been hanging out with Alix Earle lately.