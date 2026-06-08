Alix Earle and Stassie Karanikolaou Nearly Have Nip Slips During Luxe Trip to Monaco: Photos

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Alix Earle and Stassie Karanikolaou turned heads in Monaco!

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Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Alix Earle, Stassie Karanikolaou and Stella Jones turned heads in Monaco while attending Formula 1 weekend events.

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The social media personalities gave followers a front-row seat to their upscale European escape during Grand Prix weekend, sharing a stream of photos that highlighted their nights out, luxury stays, and fashion-forward moments in one of the world’s most iconic destinations. In one Instagram post, Earle and Karanikolaou were seen inside a car alongside their friend Stella Jones as they headed out for the evening. The trio leaned into bold fashion choices, with plunging silhouettes and minimal designs that came close to causing wardrobe mishaps.

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Karanikolaou, a longtime close friend of Kylie Jenner, wore a sleek black halter dress with a deep neckline that made a statement. Earle matched the energy in a black lace-trim slip dress that brought a soft, old-Hollywood feel to the group’s nighttime aesthetic. The three appeared carefree and upbeat as they smiled and posed while cruising through the city. Karanikolaou kept her caption simple, writing, "YUP." The comments section quickly lit up with reactions. Earle herself jumped in, joking, "Running from u." Another user wrote, “Gorg,” While someone else added, “the friendship we all needed hahahha.”

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Yacht Days and Gucci Party Nights

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram The influencers shared a series of bold fashion moments, including plunging dresses and beachside bikini looks aboard a wellness yacht.

The fun didn’t stop there. In photos obtained by an outlet, Earle and Karanikolaou were also spotted alongside comedian Jake Shane at a Gucci Formula 1 weekend party on Saturday, June 6. The following day, the group shifted to a more relaxed setting aboard the Alo Wellness yacht. Shane was seen starting the day with a workout before joining Earle and Karanikolaou, who lounged on the top deck in bikinis, snapping selfies and laughing together. Later, they stepped off the yacht to continue soaking in the Formula 1 festivities around Monaco.

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Unexpected Connections

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Their weekend included appearances at an exclusive Gucci Formula 1 party and multiple high-profile social stops.

Beyond Europe, Earle also recently crossed paths with her ex-boyfriend Braxton Berrios. The two were first seen speaking at an event in late April ahead of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. In a recent TikTok, Earle opened up about seeing him again in May. In a “UNGRWM” (un-get ready with me) TikTok video posted on May 25, the podcast host showed herself winding down after an unexpected encounter with the NFL player during a night out. “Crymaxxing,” Earle, 25, admitted while revealing her “eyes are a tad bit puffy” from crying. “Obviously, I saw my ex tonight, but we’re on good terms, so it was normal and fine and we were joking around with each other,” she explained. “It was funny and fun, and then it wasn’t. It kept turning into me looking around the place the whole night like, ‘Hmm, where is he?’ I think that really sucked, catching myself doing that. I think it’s hard when you see someone for a second and it’s like fun and normal, but that’s just a dose of it, and then that’s done. That started to hit me.”

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram image of image of Alix Earle opened up about an emotional run-in with ex-boyfriend Braxton Berrios.