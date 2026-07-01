Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Her Hourglass Waist in Sports Bra and Tight Pants: Photos
July 1 2026, Published 4:27 p.m. ET
Stassie Karanikolaou, 29, sets Instagram on fire again!
In her most recent post from Tuesday, June 30, she shared snaps flaunting her phenomenal figure. She was seen wearing low-rise black yoga pants, a V-neck white Alo sports bra and black sunglasses while posing for the camera.
The brunette bombshell had her hair down with natural makeup, and her hands placed casually on her hips.
The Comments
Her fans rushed to the comments to gush about the model.
One commenter wrote, "Ugh I aspire to be chic like u one day stas 💖."
"Stunning as always," said a second.
A third noted, "that's stassie babbbyyyyyyy - love the hair color ❣️."
What Was Really Going On?
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Captioning the post, "oooo la la la 💕 @alo," she appeared to be crying in the last photo of the carousel, leading fans to wonder why. They made sure to show their sympathy and called her "too pretty to cry."
With someone else writing, "don't cry anastasia 😔," and another asking, "Why are you crying?"
Some fans even related to her saying, "The last one is so real," and "Release the tears 😭 it's the best kind of therapy 🥰."
While it is unclear why she was crying, she had shared a video to her TikTok account on Saturday, June 27, of photos with her mom set to the song "Orbiter" from Noah Kahan's most recent album The Great Divide: The Last Of The Bugs.
She paired the TikTok with the caption "3 years 🤍🕊️ i miss you mommy," suggesting her tears may be connected to the anniversary of her mother's death.
Jet Set
Recently, Karanikolaou has been all over the globe. From Monaco to the Hamptons, she has been sure to take her fans along with her.
Sharing snippets of her trips on her TikTok and her Instagram, she was seen with fellow influencers Alix Earle and Jake Shane at a Gucci-hosted Formula 1 event.
The next day, the trio moved to a more laid-back scene on board the Alo Wellness yacht. Kicking off the morning with a workout session and then spent time relaxing on the upper deck in a bikini.
Afterward, the group left the yacht to continue enjoying the Formula 1 parties happening throughout Monaco.
Most recently, she posted with Earle and her sister Ashtin Earle before heading to a barbecue in the Hamptons ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.
Whatever Karanikolaou may be up to, it is certain she will keep her fans in the loop.