Stassie Karanikolaou & Jaden Hossler Pack On The PDA After She Puckers Up To Kylie Jenner 1 Day Prior — See Photos
Stassie Karanikolaou has enough kisses for both her bestie and her boyfriend!
The 25-year-old and her new beau, Jaden Hossler, had a night to remember at the AFTER EMO party on Wednesday, February 15, just one day after Karanikolaou's best friend Kylie Jenner shocked her fans with a photo of the dynamic duo locking lips in celebration of Valentine's Day.
Karanikolaou and Hossler arrived at the event — which was hosted by Byredo and Fai Khadra at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles — in matching black crop top couture, and appeared to hold onto each other throughout the entirety of the night, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.
The newly official couple — who have recently flaunted their steamy romance all over social media — arrived at the massive stadium alongside other star-studded guests, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Justine Skye, Elsa Hosk, The Weeknd and other smoking hot celebs.
The nightlife scene at the event, which was thrown in celebration of artist Anne Imhof’s Frieze LA Exhibition, kicked off around 10 p.m. and lasted until the early hours of the morning.
It didn't take long for Karanikolaou and Hossler to hit the dance floor and partake in an intimate make out sesh.
The social media icons' passionate PDA came shortly after Jenner mocked constant nagging from fans that her and Karanikolaou might be more than friends — despite the latter being loved up with Hossler and The Kardashians star only recently parting ways with Travis Scott.
"Forever valentine," Jenner wrote alongside a series of snaps of her and her best friend all over one another.
One image stood out most to the Kylie Cosmetics founder's followers, as it featured Jenner and Karanikolaou locking lips in front of the camera.
Fans freaked out in the comments section — however, many were left with mixed feelings on what the kiss really meant after all.
"If you don't kiss your bestie, are you really besties," someone asked, as another disagreed, stating, "denial is a river in Egypt."
"When your best friend is your soulmate ❤️," one admirer gushed, while another questioned, "when are you gonna admit that your'e dating? 😩."