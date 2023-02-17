Stassie Karanikolaou & Jaden Hossler Pack On The PDA After She Puckers Up To Kylie Jenner 1 Day Prior — See Photos

Stassie Karanikolaou has enough kisses for both her bestie and her boyfriend!

The 25-year-old and her new beau, Jaden Hossler, had a night to remember at the AFTER EMO party on Wednesday, February 15, just one day after Karanikolaou's best friend Kylie Jenner shocked her fans with a photo of the dynamic duo locking lips in celebration of Valentine's Day.