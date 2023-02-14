Kylie Jenner & 'Forever Valentine' Stassie Karanikolaou Lock Lips After Reality Star's Split From Travis Scott — See Photos
Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou are teasing fans' constant speculation that the pair might be a little bit more than friends.
The mom-of-two shared a series of photos of the besties, who also enjoyed a sweet kiss on the lips, as Jenner claimed Karanikolaou was her "forever valentine" on Tuesday, February 14.
The post comes after years of theories that the dynamic duo may secretly be dating or have feelings for one another that are more than platonic.
Plus, timing might finally be right for the bombshell besties, as Jenner officially split from her longtime partner, Travis Scott, at the beginning of January.
Jenner's Valentine's Day post left her followers with their jaws to the floor, as many have been flooding her social media accounts for years with comments that the duo should "just date already."
The it-girls were posed on a basketball court and dressed in statement streetwear styles while holding each other close and breaking out in uncontrollable laughter.
- Kylie Jenner Shares Throwback Clip Of Herself Dancing On Stage With Gwen Stefani — And The Singer Replies!
- Newly Single Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Cleavage After Split From Travis Scott — See Photos
- Secret Video Files: Kylie Jenner Shows Off Rare Footage Of Son Aire While Comparing Baby Boy To Daughter Stormi
At one point, Jenner and Karanikolaou held their index fingers up to their mouths — seemingly mocking assumptions that the pair are keeping a secret from the public.
Tuesday's post was quickly filled with comments on the two's highly-speculated romance. However, many of admirers of Jenner attempted to shut down rumors and claimed locking lips with your best friend is something a majority of girls do.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"If you don't kiss your bestie, are you really besties," one user explained, as another disagreed, stating, "denial is a river in Egypt."
"When your best friend is your soulmate ❤️," a supporter expressed, however, another asked, "when are you gonna admit that your'e dating? 😩."
Some of Jenner's followers asked, “Where’s Travis?" who was clearly snubbed from the mom-of-two's romantic holiday festivities after they parted ways earlier this year.
"Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," an insider revealed at the start of 2023.
"This has happened so many times before. They’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents," the source dished in regard to Scott, Jenner, and their two children — Stormi, 4, and Aire, 1.