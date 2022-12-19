Friends Or Lovers? Fans Call Out Stassie Karanikolaou For 'Swerving' Kiss From Bestie Kylie Jenner: 'Just Date Already'
If only there was a mistletoe!
Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou left fans on the edge of their seats after they shared a seemingly intimate moment at a holiday Christmas party over the weekend.
In a steamy video posted to Jenner's TikTok account, the best friends shared a passionate dance as they twirled each other around to the song "Here With Me" by D4vd.
"I don't care how long it takes / as long as I'm with you, I've got a smile on my face," stated the lyrics before the Kylie Cosmetics founder seemed to lean in for a kiss with Karanikolaou.
"OMG I thought they weee gonna kiss💀," one shocked viewer reacted.
"Kylie got swerved," a second fan called out in the comments section, while another added, "She turned her head when Kylie tried to kiss her."
Others noted the ongoing rumors that the dynamic duo's relationship might be a little bit more than platonic.
"Is this not them coming out????" someone asked, as another quipped, "Senial is a river in Egypt."
"I always low key thought they were actually together and I love that for them," one admired wrote in approval, while an additional fan claimed, "She’s trying to tell us something."
Jenner followed up the alluring video with an Instagram post the next day, writing, "Our Christmas card."
Fans additionally took to the comments section of the series of photos of the best friends begging them to "date already."
"So when are you both officially coming out as a couple already!?!?!" one social media user questioned, while another simply daydreamed of the possibility of this smoking hot pair, stating, "I wish you guys were dating 🥹."
"Yeah they definitely have a more serious relationship then just friends going on!! Just saying," an individual insisted.
More fans chimed in stating how they "bet Travis [Scott] wouldn't like to see supporters' "favorite unconfirmed couple," as he has been seriously dating Jenner for more than five years and shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi and a 10-month-old son with The Kardashians reality star.