Friends Or Lovers? Fans Call Out Stassie Karanikolaou For 'Swerving' Kiss From Bestie Kylie Jenner: 'Just Date Already'

In a steamy video posted to Jenner's TikTok account, the best friends shared a passionate dance as they twirled each other around to the song "Here With Me" by D4vd.

A PRECIOUS BROOD! THE KUTEST KARDASHIAN KIDS MOMENTS: PHOTOS

"I don't care how long it takes / as long as I'm with you, I've got a smile on my face," stated the lyrics before the Kylie Cosmetics founder seemed to lean in for a kiss with Karanikolaou.