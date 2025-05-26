Celebrities Serving Looks on Balconies: From Kylie Jenner to Sofía Vergara and More

Bebe Rexha hit back at her haters while radiating beauty and confidence on a balcony during a sun-drenched beach trip in June 2024.

"For those of you calling me fat, just know my bank account is too. 💅💸," she cheekily shared in the caption.

In the update, the "I'm the Drama" hitmaker flaunted her curves and backside in a black one-shoulder swimsuit with racy see-through designs, which she paired with sunglasses and a silver choker necklace.