Celebrities Serving Looks on Balconies: From Kylie Jenner to Sofía Vergara and More
Stassie Karanikolaou
Stassie Karanikolaou struck a sultry pose from a balcony in an April 2024 upload, putting her enviable figure on display as she rocked a brown teeny bikini.
She simply captioned the post, "🤎🤎🤎🤎."
Scheana Shay
During a stay at the Royalton Park Avenue in New York City in October 2023, Scheana Shay slayed the style game in a white double-breasted dress with long sleeves and black strappy high-heeled sandals. To amp up her look, she styled her hair in a high ponytail and full glam makeup.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian served killer curves on the balcony, posing in a brown string bikini and a pair of adidas Yeezy shoes. She accessorized with a patterned headscarf and sunglasses to complete the look.
"Just Chillin'," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote in the caption.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner sent social media into a frenzy when she uploaded photos from her Miami trip. In the snaps, the Kylie Cosmetics founder teased fans with a glimpse of glam and glamour, posing on a balcony in a red spaghetti strap dress.
She also made a style statement with gold hoop earrings, a gold bangle and several rings.
Christina Haack
"This trip just hits different … ," Christina Haack captioned an August 2024 photo, which showed her making a steamy balcony appearance in a two-piece Louis Vuitton swimsuit.
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha hit back at her haters while radiating beauty and confidence on a balcony during a sun-drenched beach trip in June 2024.
"For those of you calling me fat, just know my bank account is too. 💅💸," she cheekily shared in the caption.
In the update, the "I'm the Drama" hitmaker flaunted her curves and backside in a black one-shoulder swimsuit with racy see-through designs, which she paired with sunglasses and a silver choker necklace.
Karen Huger
The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger had fun under the sun from a balcony, dropping jaws in an eye-popping white bikini, a sheer cover-up and white strappy heels.
"Sun and fun! 💕#ladamebykh #rhop," she captioned the photo from her Belize trip.
Nicole Kidman
In April, Nicole Kidman shut down the internet with a steamy video that showed her dancing on a balcony during her France trip.
The Big Little Lies star defied age in a figure-hugging bodysuit with a plunging neckline that exposed a hint of cleavage. Her sultry look also included sheer black stockings.
"Love from France 💋," she captioned the post, which has Lorde's "What Was That" playing in the background.
Sofía Vergara
"30,000,000 followers!! ❤️❤️ Thank u to u all! Thank u for always being there for me! Thank u for always supporting me in everything I do!! Besos from Italy!!😘😘😘😘," Sofía Vergara shared in a July 2023 Instagram update.
As she celebrated the milestone, the Modern Family star uploaded photos of herself rocking a neon green one-piece swimsuit, emphasizing her unmatched figure.
Kristin Cavallari
In June 2022, Kristin Cavallari shared photos of herself, including a steamy balcony snap, as she opened up about the changes in her body.
"I've been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not. Ultimately I decided to bc I've come a long way from a few years ago and I'm really proud of the progress I've made," the TV personality, who wore a black bikini in one of the photos, shared.
She added, "I don't even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress. I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I'm a mom doesn't mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go."