Article continues below advertisement
Celebrities Serving Looks on Balconies: From Kylie Jenner to Sofía Vergara and More

celebrity hot balcony photos broke internet
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram; @sofiavergara/Instagram

These stars had everyone looking up — literally — as they served sizzling looks from balconies!

By:

May 26 2025, Published 9:44 a.m. ET

Stassie Karanikolaou

stassie karanikolaou
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou's front assets threatened to spill out of her barely there bikini.

Stassie Karanikolaou struck a sultry pose from a balcony in an April 2024 upload, putting her enviable figure on display as she rocked a brown teeny bikini.

She simply captioned the post, "🤎🤎🤎🤎."

Scheana Shay

scheana shay
Source: @scheana/Instagram

Scheana Shay proved she doesn't need to expose skin to look s---.

During a stay at the Royalton Park Avenue in New York City in October 2023, Scheana Shay slayed the style game in a white double-breasted dress with long sleeves and black strappy high-heeled sandals. To amp up her look, she styled her hair in a high ponytail and full glam makeup.

Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian showed her followers how she relaxed on a balcony.

Kim Kardashian served killer curves on the balcony, posing in a brown string bikini and a pair of adidas Yeezy shoes. She accessorized with a patterned headscarf and sunglasses to complete the look.

"Just Chillin'," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote in the caption.

Kylie Jenner

kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner showcased her curves during her trip to Miami.

Kylie Jenner sent social media into a frenzy when she uploaded photos from her Miami trip. In the snaps, the Kylie Cosmetics founder teased fans with a glimpse of glam and glamour, posing on a balcony in a red spaghetti strap dress.

She also made a style statement with gold hoop earrings, a gold bangle and several rings.

Christina Haack

christina haack
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

She is currently dating Network Connex CEO Christopher Larocca.

"This trip just hits different … 🩶," Christina Haack captioned an August 2024 photo, which showed her making a steamy balcony appearance in a two-piece Louis Vuitton swimsuit.

Kylie Jenner

Bebe Rexha

bebe rexha
Source: @beberexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha wrote a savage caption alongside the photoset.

Bebe Rexha hit back at her haters while radiating beauty and confidence on a balcony during a sun-drenched beach trip in June 2024.

"For those of you calling me fat, just know my bank account is too. 💅💸," she cheekily shared in the caption.

In the update, the "I'm the Drama" hitmaker flaunted her curves and backside in a black one-shoulder swimsuit with racy see-through designs, which she paired with sunglasses and a silver choker necklace.

Karen Huger

karen huger
Source: @officialkarenhuger/Instagram

Karen Huger coordinated her bikini and heels during the outing.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger had fun under the sun from a balcony, dropping jaws in an eye-popping white bikini, a sheer cover-up and white strappy heels.

"Sun and fun! 💕#ladamebykh #rhop," she captioned the photo from her Belize trip.

Nicole Kidman

nicole kidman
Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram

Nicole Kidman teased fans with a short clip from her vacation in France.

In April, Nicole Kidman shut down the internet with a steamy video that showed her dancing on a balcony during her France trip.

The Big Little Lies star defied age in a figure-hugging bodysuit with a plunging neckline that exposed a hint of cleavage. Her sultry look also included sheer black stockings.

"Love from France 💋," she captioned the post, which has Lorde's "What Was That" playing in the background.

Sofía Vergara

sofaa vergara
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara celebrated a milestone in the post.

"30,000,000 followers!! ❤️❤️ Thank u to u all! Thank u for always being there for me! Thank u for always supporting me in everything I do!! Besos from Italy!!😘😘😘😘," Sofía Vergara shared in a July 2023 Instagram update.

As she celebrated the milestone, the Modern Family star uploaded photos of herself rocking a neon green one-piece swimsuit, emphasizing her unmatched figure.

Kristin Cavallari

kristin cavallari
Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari has been open about her diet struggles.

In June 2022, Kristin Cavallari shared photos of herself, including a steamy balcony snap, as she opened up about the changes in her body.

"I've been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not. Ultimately I decided to bc I've come a long way from a few years ago and I'm really proud of the progress I've made," the TV personality, who wore a black bikini in one of the photos, shared.

She added, "I don't even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress. I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I'm a mom doesn't mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go."

