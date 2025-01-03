Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Her Curves and Backside in Tiny Floral Bikini While on Vacation in St. Barts: Photos
Stassie Karanikolaou strutted her stuff in St. Barts.
On Thursday, January 2, Kylie Jenner’s best friend was spotted showing off her curves on a beach in the Caribbean alongside pal Justine Skye.
In the images from their day in the sun, the model, 27, wore a tiny black floral bikini as she was seen walking into the water alongside the actress and singer-songwriter. The star had her backside on display while wearing the thong-style bottoms and accessorized her ensemble with a black baseball cap.
The pair of stunners seemed to be talking intently as they waded in the crystal blue ocean.
As OK! previously reported, Karanikolaou’s trip to St. Barts comes shortly after she was spotted flaunting her assets in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
On December 14, the YouTuber shared photos from her girls’ trip at the luxurious Nobu resort, while Jenner spent the day with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet in New York City.
“Best weekend ever 🍭🍸🤗✨💗,” Karanikolaou penned alongside snaps of her poolside in another small bathing suit.
“Stassalicious,” one person replied, while another gushed, “Beyond Gorgeous ❣️❣️.”
"Gorgeous, girly! So very pretty ❤️🔥😘💌🖤🤍👙👙❤️🔥,” a third fan raved, as one more added, “Soak up the sunshine x @staskaranikolaou.”
Though Jenner was MIA, Karanikolaou shared a fun video alongside The Kardashians star’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel.
In the clip, the duo was seen dancing and laughing while sipping wine straight from the bottle with Iggy Azalea’s hit “Work” playing.
“Yesss never waste!! Get every drop from that bottle, babes!! 🤌🏾✨💚,” one person stated in response, while another said, “Girls just wanna have fun!! ❤️🔥👙🍾.”
Meanwhile, the mother-of-two, 27 — who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott — was seen in NYC supporting her boo, 28, at a screening for his new movie at the MoMA.
The pair was spotted exiting the museum after watching A Complete Unknown — Chalamet’s newest film, where he plays famous musician Bob Dylan. During their swift exit, the actor wore a navy blue jacket, while Jenner donned a black coat for the occasion.
Though the couple is largely private, Jenner and Chalamet were seen packing on the PDA at an after-party in Los Angeles following the premiere of the biopic on December 10.
The lovebids — who were first romantically linked in April 2023 — held hands during the star-studded party, where the makeup mogul wore a low-cut tight black dress for the outing and Chalamet sported a leather blazer.