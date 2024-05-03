Stassie Karanikolaou Feels 'Blessed' to Have 'Genuine Friendships': 'I Surround Myself With People I Can Rely On'
Clearly, Stassie Karanikolaou surrounds herself with great people!
“I am really blessed to have genuine friendships. It is important that I surround myself with people who lift me up and whom I can rely on," the star exclusively tells OK! while promoting her new SHEIN SXY collection.
“There is nothing like having a girls' night where you can feel 100 percent your authentic self, and the belly laughs are never-ending!” the 26-year-old adds.
Karanikolaou has notably been best friends with Kylie Jenner since they met at age 13 in a Barnes & Noble in Calabasas, Calif.
Aside from spending time with her famous pals, Karanikolaou is making waves in the fashion world, and she hopes her new clothing line will help women feel “confident and beautiful.”
As for how the YouTuber, who was recently spotted on vacation in Turk and Caicos with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, builds her own confidence, she notes, “Comparison truly is the thief of joy.”
“I try to be easy on myself and work toward this daily. If I am feeling down, things that help me vary from working out to venting with friends. I always remind myself that there is only one of me, and no one can take that away,” Karanikolaou shares.
The brunette beauty also explains how she wants her platform to empower women.
“I have also been trying to be more vulnerable and not only show the ‘highlight reel’ because it's important for me to show everyone that it's OK not to be OK sometimes,” the social media star continues. “When I share things, I am struggling with, and my comments section is filled with similar stories, it makes me feel less alone, and I hope others do, too.”
Karanikolaou, who recently revealed she split from ex-boyfriend Jaden Hossler, adds how clothes from the SHEIN SXY collection are based on what she has in her own closet.
“A low-rise pants and a matching top set are a necessity for me! They can be styled either up or down. They're a great staple for a night out or casual lunch with the girls! This is one of the reasons I’m a fan of ruched cropped pants and the cup tank top in the collection, as they serve the perfect low-rise moment for multiple occasions,” she suggests.
As for her favorite piece in the line, she gushes, “Every piece is my favorite and represents my personal taste. But if I had to choose, it would be the black dress with the flower.”
