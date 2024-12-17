Kylie Jenner's Best Friend Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Skimpy Bikini on Girls' Trip to Mexico as Reality Star Spotted With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet in NYC: Photos
Kylie Jenner and her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou, spent their weekend having some fun — just in different parts of the world.
On December 14, Karanikolaou, 26, shared Instagram snaps from her girls’ trip at the luxurious Nobu resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, while Jenner spent the day with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet in New York City.
In one post, the Greek-American model flaunted her curves poolside in a tiny black bikini with floral prints as she showed her belly piercing and delicate tattoo near her triceps.
“Best weekend ever 🍭🍸🤗✨💗,” she captioned her Instagram post, which had fans flooding the comments section.
“Stassalicious,” one follower wrote, while others dropped fire emojis.
“Beyond Gorgeous ❣️❣️,” a second gushed.
Another chimed in: "Gorgeous girly! So very pretty ❤️🔥😘💌🖤🤍👙👙❤️🔥.”
“Soak up the sunshine x @staskaranikolaou,” a fourth fan penned.
In another fun clip, Karanikolaou and her friend Victoria Villarroel — Jenner’s former assistant — were seen dancing, laughing and sipping rosé straight from the bottle while splashing in the pool to Iggy Azalea’s hit “Work.”
“Yesss never waste!! Get every drop from that bottle, babes!! 🤌🏾✨💚,” a fan wrote in the comments, while another added, “Girls just wanna have fun!! ❤️🔥👙🍾.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The model later shared even more sun-soaked snaps — this time, sporting a sleek black bikini which highlighted her glowing tan.
“Someone needs sunscreen & to get her roots done 🤫,” she joked in the caption.
Meanwhile, back in the U.S., Karanikolaou's long-time bestie Jenner, 27, and her boyfriend, Chalamet, 28, were spotted in NYC leaving a screening at the MoMA.
Chalamet, who was dressed in a navy blue jacket, while Jenner, sporting an updo and black peacoat, took time to sign autographs for fans before getting into an awaiting SUV.
This wasn’t the couple’s first outing that week, as they were also seen packing on the PDA at an after-party in Los Angeles following the premiere of Chalamet's Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, on December 10.
The couple, who have been romantically linked since April 2023, were seen holding hands and chatting arm-in-arm at the Dolby Theatre soirée.
For the night out, the Kardashians star turned heads in a plunging, figure-hugging dress while Chalamet kept things cool in a sleek leather blazer.
Chalamet’s new movie, A Complete Unknown, which explores Dylan’s legendary shift to electric instruments at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, hits theaters on December 25.
Though fans and critics have already shared mixed reactions to the flick, Dylan himself gave his stamp of approval regarding Chalamet’s portrayal.
“Timmy's a brilliant actor, so I'm sure he's going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me,” Dylan shared on X.