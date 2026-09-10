Stella Parton Says Her Sister Dolly Turned Childhood Pain Into Lifelong Compassion Through Music
Sept. 10 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET
Stella Parton said her sister Dolly Parton carried painful childhood experiences into a life defined by compassion, using her songs to connect with people who felt forgotten.
"My sister was a positive influence to the world into which she was born," Stella wrote in an Instagram tribute. "She used her music as a tool and a passion to move people in a positive way."
Dolly Knew the Pain of Feeling Less Than
Stella recalled the hurt that stayed with the siblings from childhood.
"But her heart was so big and tender toward anyone who felt, as she often felt as a child," she wrote. "The feeling of being told you were less than, undeserving or insignificant were deep wounds on all of us as children."
She emphasized that she and Dolly endured the same hardships together, and that those struggles continued even after Dolly's death.
"I walked alongside her my entire life and witnessed and experienced many of the same slights and insults even through this recent loss in our lives," she wrote.
Dolly Always Chose Positivity
Dolly’s response to difficult experiences was often reflected in the music she created. Stella also recalled her sister’s resistance to negativity, saying Dolly understood how easily it could become "a huge waste of positive energy."
Dolly avoided publicly weighing in on politics, religion and certain public figures because, as Stella wrote, she loved and respected her fans and the public.
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Stella Asked Fans to Follow Dolly's Example
Stella's message became a direct appeal to those mourning Dolly from afar.
"Finally, I ask that you show more compassion and wisdom as we move forward in life. Use my sister's life as an example for tolerance and respect toward others," she declared.
The request came as Stella criticized the misinformation and AI-generated material circulating after Dolly's death.
"It's not about the most clever comments, fake AI garbage or snarky tweets," Stella wrote.
She followed that with a question about what matters when outside opinions fall away: "At the end of the day or the end of a life, how will you feel about yourself?"
Dolly's Kindness Endured to the End
Dolly's compassion was visible beyond the words in the music she made.
The country legend was willing to let her medical team try experimental drugs if there was no hope of recovery, Stella said, because she hoped the experience could help others in the future. "My sister was always thinking of others," she wrote.
Stella also recently revealed to CBS News the selfless reason Dolly kept her cancer battle private. "She did not want people sad."
Dolly, the country music icon whose six-decade career included "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You," died at 80 on August 25, after a brief battle with cancer.