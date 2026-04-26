Stephen Colbert Ships 'Iran War Jokes' to Jimmy Kimmel Ahead of 'Late Show' Cancelation
April 26 2026, Published 5:31 a.m. ET
Stephen Colbert doesn’t think the Iran war is ending anytime soon, and he turned that prediction into a bit.
On The Late Show, Colbert joked that the conflict could outlast his own tenure, which is set to end May 21 following CBS’s decision to cancel the show in 2025.
“Yesterday, Trump announced that he was extending a ceasefire between the United States and Iran hours before it was set to expire,” Colbert said, before adding, “Huh. You know what? I’m beginning to think this war might not be over by Memorial Day.”
Then he produced a literal box labeled “Iran War Jokes,” which he addressed to Jimmy Kimmel. “Enjoy, buddy!” Colbert said as he mimed shipping it off to ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Zeros in on Donald Trump’s Mixed Messaging
If Colbert’s bit leaned into longevity, Jimmy Kimmel’s response to the latest developments focused on inconsistency.
After President Donald Trump threatened military action against Iran, only to extend a ceasefire hours later, Kimmel framed the reversal as emblematic of a broader pattern. Reading Trump’s Truth Social post announcing the extension, Kimmel quipped, “It is Taco Tuesday, so why not?”
The joke referenced the acronym “TACO,” short for “Trump Always Chickens Out,” a line of attack often used by critics to describe what they see as the president’s shifting positions.
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Kimmel also took aim at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who had insisted that Trump “does not bluff.” Kimmel countered with a list of unfulfilled promises, from ending the war in Ukraine in a day to releasing tax returns.
“This is a man whose word is as good as the gold commode he sits on,” Kimmel concluded.
Late Night’s Familiar Playbook
The Iran war may be serious, but late-night coverage is following a familiar pattern: focus less on the conflict itself and more on the political figures shaping it.
Colbert and Kimmel, both frequent targets of the Trump administration, have leaned into that approach. Their recent exchange also reflects their long-running dynamic, including past on-air collaborations and shared scrutiny from political figures.
Colbert’s cancellation, which sparked backlash after he criticized Paramount for settling a $16 million lawsuit with Trump, has only added another layer to the story. His decision to fold the Iran war into his final stretch on air suggests he’s keenly aware of how the news cycle and his role in it intersect.
Colbert’s mock shipment to Kimmel may have been a joke, but it carried an implicit message: the story isn’t over, and neither are the punchlines.