Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Roasts 'Crazy' Donald Trump's 'Two Weeks' Delay Tactic: 'Memory of a Goldfish'

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel roasted President Donald Trump’s backing away from his obscene threats against Iran, saying it’s par for the president’s cratered course. The late-night comedian pointed to a pattern in which the increasingly unhinged 79-year-old threatens to do “something crazy” and then “always gives two weeks” as an extension to defer his threats and actions, which he did on Tuesday after threatening to annihilate Iran. “The President decided not to drop it for at least another two weeks,” the host said during the Tuesday, April 7, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! "He announced that at the request of Pakistan, which has been facilitating negotiations, he was giving Iran two weeks to live.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel says Donald Trump threatens to do "something crazy" and then "always gives two weeks" after the President delayed more strikes on Iran:



"This is how it goes every single time. Trump says something insane. He says, ‘I'm going to kill everybody tomorrow at 5 p.m.,’ we… pic.twitter.com/8LvkF9y2gv — Variety (@Variety) April 8, 2026 Source: @Variety/X Donald Trump always gives around 'two weeks' for something to happen.

Trump’s “two weeks” taunt has become a meme mocking his frequent use of that specific timeframe as a placeholder for when a major policy, report, or decision will be released. Critics and internet users have long lambasted this as a recurring delay tactic, where "two weeks" often stretches into months or years, or results in no action at all. "This is how it goes every single time. Trump says something insane. He says, ‘I'm going to kill everybody tomorrow at 5 p.m.,’ we all freak out, then he’s like, ‘You know what, actually, I’ll kill everyone in two weeks.’ Then we relax, then he forgets he ever said it in the first place. He has the memory and skin color of a goldfish,” Kimmel quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube Jimmy Kimmel said the president has a memory of a goldfish.

The comedian amusingly compared the president to a “conscientious employee” in that he “always gives two weeks' notice" before cutting to a series of clips in which Trump repeatedly used the time frame to deflect and defer from his promises and threats. Kimmel then took aim at a statement from Trump’s dutiful White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who attempted to explain his erratic behavior by assuring everyone he knows what he's doing, saying, “Only the president knows where things stand and what he will do.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube Karoline Leavitt defended the president.

“I don’t even believe he knows that,” Kimmel said. “Trump said he would decimate Iranian power plants in such a way that they’ll be burning and exploding, never to be used again. Just like the toilets at Mar-a-Lago," he joked.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump threatened Iran in early April.