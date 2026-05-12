or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Stephen Colbert Targets Donald Trump Over Ballooning White House Ballroom Costs as President Seeks $1 Billion in Taxpayer Funding

Composite photo of Stephen Colbert.
Source: MEGA

Stephen Colbert mocked the cost of the White House ballroom.

Profile Image

May 12 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert has turned a long-simmering political controversy into late-night fodder, using his platform to spotlight the rising cost and shifting messaging around President Donald Trump’s proposed White House ballroom.

During the May 6 episode of The Late Show, Colbert focused on reports that Senate Republicans are now seeking $1 billion in taxpayer funding for the project, despite Trump’s repeated claims that it would be privately financed.

Article continues below advertisement

A Timeline of Promises vs. Reality

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of He aired past clips contradicting Donald Trump’s funding promises.
Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YOUTUBE

He aired past clips contradicting Donald Trump’s funding promises.

“OK, OK, OK — I know it’s hard to wrap your head around a billion dollars, so let me put that in layman’s terms: that is bulls---,” Colbert said.

Colbert then played a series of past clips in which Trump promised the ballroom would cost taxpayers nothing. In one, Trump said, “I’m paying for it; the country’s not.” In another, he described the project as being funded “100 percent by me and some friends of mine.” As recently as March, he had said it would require “zero taxpayer dollars.”

“How ironic,” Colbert said. “To lie that blatantly takes a lot of b----… and he still hasn’t built the room to store them.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Joke Lands Because the Footage Exists

Image of $1 billion is reportedly being pushed for funding the project.
Source: MEGA

$1 billion is reportedly being pushed for funding the project.

“Colbert did not just make a joke about the ballroom. He rolled a supercut of Trump promising zero taxpayer dollars, month after month, while the price climbed from $200 million to $400 million to now a billion-dollar ask in the reconciliation package,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “That is not satire. That is evidence presented with a punchline.”

Trump has defended the rising price, arguing that the project expanded in scope. In a post on Truth Social, he said the ballroom would be “approximately twice the size, and a far higher quality” than originally planned, adding that it would still come in “under budget” relative to the revised proposal.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Donald Trump defended the ballroom’s growing budget.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump defended the ballroom’s growing budget.

Behind the scenes, the project has reportedly become a personal focus for the president.

A construction executive from Clark Construction is said to be working out of a trailer on White House grounds, with Trump frequently reviewing plans in the Oval Office.

Receipts Over Rhetoric

Image of The viral monologue raised concerns over taxpayer funding claims.
Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YOUTUBE

The viral monologue raised concerns over taxpayer funding claims.

“Receipts are the most powerful tool in political comedy,” Philip explained. “The audience does not have to take Colbert's word for it. They are watching Trump contradict himself in his own words.”

She noted that the clip is virtually “engineered to travel.”

“The ballroom joke is now the ballroom story,” she said. “Colbert did not start that story. But he made sure everyone remembers it.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.