Stephen Colbert Targets Donald Trump Over Ballooning White House Ballroom Costs as President Seeks $1 Billion in Taxpayer Funding

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert has turned a long-simmering political controversy into late-night fodder, using his platform to spotlight the rising cost and shifting messaging around President Donald Trump’s proposed White House ballroom. During the May 6 episode of The Late Show, Colbert focused on reports that Senate Republicans are now seeking $1 billion in taxpayer funding for the project, despite Trump’s repeated claims that it would be privately financed.

Article continues below advertisement

A Timeline of Promises vs. Reality

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YOUTUBE He aired past clips contradicting Donald Trump’s funding promises.

“OK, OK, OK — I know it’s hard to wrap your head around a billion dollars, so let me put that in layman’s terms: that is bulls---,” Colbert said. Colbert then played a series of past clips in which Trump promised the ballroom would cost taxpayers nothing. In one, Trump said, “I’m paying for it; the country’s not.” In another, he described the project as being funded “100 percent by me and some friends of mine.” As recently as March, he had said it would require “zero taxpayer dollars.” “How ironic,” Colbert said. “To lie that blatantly takes a lot of b----… and he still hasn’t built the room to store them.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Joke Lands Because the Footage Exists

Source: MEGA $1 billion is reportedly being pushed for funding the project.

“Colbert did not just make a joke about the ballroom. He rolled a supercut of Trump promising zero taxpayer dollars, month after month, while the price climbed from $200 million to $400 million to now a billion-dollar ask in the reconciliation package,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “That is not satire. That is evidence presented with a punchline.” Trump has defended the rising price, arguing that the project expanded in scope. In a post on Truth Social, he said the ballroom would be “approximately twice the size, and a far higher quality” than originally planned, adding that it would still come in “under budget” relative to the revised proposal.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump defended the ballroom’s growing budget.

Behind the scenes, the project has reportedly become a personal focus for the president. A construction executive from Clark Construction is said to be working out of a trailer on White House grounds, with Trump frequently reviewing plans in the Oval Office.

Receipts Over Rhetoric

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YOUTUBE The viral monologue raised concerns over taxpayer funding claims.