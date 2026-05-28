Stephen Miller's Wife Katie Melts Down Over Democrats Calling Her Husband 'Ugly'
May 28 2026, Published 3:32 p.m. ET
Petulant MAGA podcaster Katie Miller melted down in defense of her husband, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, by going on television and social media to condemn a profanity-laced post from the official Democratic Party X account calling him ugly.
The online feud escalated rapidly after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) account posted a vulgar response to Stephen’s crass comments regarding a Texas political candidate.
The official @TheDemocrats X account shared a promotional photo of Texas State Representative James Talarico, the Democratic nominee for the 2026 U.S. Senate election in Texas.
'Shut Up, You Ugly F---'
Stephen quote-tweeted the photo, baselessly claiming, "The Democrats made history in Texas by nominating their first transgender senate candidate" (Talarico is cisgender but has historically advocated for LGBTQ+ equality).
The official Democratic Party account quickly fired back with a direct, vulgar insult: "Shut up, you ugly f---." The post went viral, accumulating over 12 million views in a matter of hours.
In response to the insult directed at her husband, Katie, who served as the press secretary and communications director for former Vice President Mike Pence from 2019 through January 2021, launched a multi-front counter-response.
The 34-year-old Katie, who is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, attempted to publicly shame the DNC staffer responsible for the account, naming her as 30-year-old Paulina Mangubat.
Katie posted Mangubat's photo with the caption: "She’s 30, unmarried with no kids... This is what a sad, unhappy, female Liberal looks like. It’s why Pew reports 50 percent of them have been diagnosed with a mental condition."
The attempt to paint Mangubat as a "sad, unmarried" woman backfired online when Mangubat immediately responded to Katie by posting a picture of herself in a wedding dress.
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Mangubat revealed she had just paid the deposit on her wedding venue, writing, "Well, now seems like a good time to share that I'm getting married!"
“We just put down the deposit on the venue and bought my dress lol,” Mangubat wrote. “I didn’t end up picking this one, but I thought it looked nice.”
Katie baselessly fired back with a harsh reply, shockingly stating, “Marrying an illegal to get him a green card doesn’t count.”
Mangubat proudly posted on her personal account about Katie’s husband, whom she called “ugly, evil, cruel and bald.”
Following the social media backlash, Katie appeared on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle to frame the DNC's "ugly f---" comment as an incitement to physical harm.
She baselessly stated to host Laura Ingraham, "This is the same violent political rhetoric that is leading people to shooting up, whether it be the White House Correspondents' Dinner, or President Trump in Butler [Pa.]."