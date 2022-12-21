Stephen 'tWitch' Boss & Wife Allison Holker Had Several HGTV Projects In Production Prior To The DJ's Untimely Death
Prior to his passing earlier this month, It seems Stephen "tWitch" Boss and his wife, Allison Holker, had big plans for building their future — quite literally.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that the famous DJ and his wife had several projects in the works with TV network HGTV before the star’s death. including a series about first time homebuyers titled Living the Dream as well as a renovation series about the longtime lovebirds helping construct a life-sized Malibu Barbie Dream House.
In light of Boss’ passing, the network explained that they’re determining if and how to proceed with these concepts.
“We are taking the time to consider different scenarios,” a representative for the network explained, nothing that “for now, our primary focus remains on wishing our best to Allison and the entire Boss family during this difficult time.”
Alongside both Boss and Holker’s previous appearances on HGTV, the So You Think You Can Dance alum was best known for serving as a longtime DJ on Ellen DeGeneres’ eponymous daytime talk show, which ran until earlier this year.
Despite these major projects evidently on the horizon, it seems the show’s cancelation may have taken a major toll on Boss, according to his longtime pal, DJ Boof, who served as a DJ for The Wendy Williams Show until its cancelation.
"I wish I was closer to him. I could have told him, 'I know what you're going through because I've been through that,” Boof said of his late friend. “Yeah, it's a tough time, trust me, I understand.'"
It seems DJ Boof tapped this understanding in an attempt to make Boss feel less alone after the comedian's show went off the air.
"I reached out to him after the Ellen show ended, just to show my support because I know what it feels like to be at a talk show for years and then to have that disappear,” he said.
