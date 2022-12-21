Stephen 'tWitch' Boss & Wife Allison Holker Had Several HGTV Projects In Production Prior To The DJ's Untimely Death

Prior to his passing earlier this month, It seems Stephen "tWitch" Boss and his wife, Allison Holker, had big plans for building their future — quite literally.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the famous DJ and his wife had several projects in the works with TV network HGTV before the star’s death. including a series about first time homebuyers titled Living the Dream as well as a renovation series about the longtime lovebirds helping construct a life-sized Malibu Barbie Dream House.

In light of Boss’ passing, the network explained that they’re determining if and how to proceed with these concepts.