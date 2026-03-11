Sterling K. Brown Flips Out Over Michelle Obama in Front of His Wife Ryan: Watch
March 11 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
Sterling K. Brown had a wild reaction when meeting Michelle Obama during a recent appearance on her podcast "IMO."
The This Is Us alum, 49, and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, appeared on the March 11 episode, in which he couldn't help but gush over the former first lady, 62.
Michelle Obama and Sterling K. Brown First Met in the 2010s
Brown went into a story about meeting Obama several years ago while filming the Lifetime series Army Wives and asked her for a hug. The Oscar-nominated actor appeared on the drama from 2007 until 2013.
The Becoming author "locked into him" during the embrace and Brown squeezed her so intensely that his muscled "guns" had popped out of his shirt.
Brown joked that the moment mad him feel very "loved and seen" as "she held me in her arms" at the time.
Sterling K. Brown Flipped Out During the Podcast
While the Black Panther star continued on with his anecdote, Bathe seemed to become slightly annoyed over the story. She chimed in, saying she was "so mad" at the time of the hug.
"The more I stayed, the more angry she became," Brown jokingly said as he looked back at his wife's reaction to the tight embrace.
"It was one of the greatest days of my life," he quipped. Obama's brother, Craig Robinson, was also on the podcast episode and pulled out a framed photo of the hug.
The Emmy winner then enthusiastically flipped out and began jumping out of his chair.
"Don't hurt yourself," Robinson laughed as Bathe and Obama had shocked looks on their faces.
"OH MY GOSH!!!" Brown happily squealed as he showed off the snapshot to his wife.
Bathe had her hand over her mouth as he continued to maniacally laugh and held the frame close to his chest out of excitement.
Michelle and Barack Obama Are Going Through a 'New Phase'
Elsewhere on the podcast, the former attorney discussed her marriage to ex-president Barack Obama, saying they're in a “new phase” after their daughters Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24, moved out.
“Our kids are grown. They’re out,” she said. “They’re out. We’re looking at each other like, ‘Hey, I remember you.’ Now I’m not mad about anything. I don’t need you to do anything for me.”
“It’s a new phase,” she continued. “Which takes time. We’re in a new phase of life. Without them, a lot of the hard things don’t come up. When those beautiful, lovely kids we all want show up with their own agendas and their own needs, it’s the first major joint project you have to do together.”