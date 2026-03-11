Sterling K. Brown Flips Out Over Michelle Obama in Front of His Wife Ryan: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama and Sterling K. Brown First Met in the 2010s

Source: IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson Sterling K. Brown went into an anecdote about meeting Michelle Obama several years prior.

Brown went into a story about meeting Obama several years ago while filming the Lifetime series Army Wives and asked her for a hug. The Oscar-nominated actor appeared on the drama from 2007 until 2013. The Becoming author "locked into him" during the embrace and Brown squeezed her so intensely that his muscled "guns" had popped out of his shirt. Brown joked that the moment mad him feel very "loved and seen" as "she held me in her arms" at the time.

Sterling K. Brown lost his cool when talking about Michelle Obama right in front of his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe during the IMO Podcast with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson 👀



Sterling K. Brown Flipped Out During the Podcast

Source: IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson 'It was one of the greatest days of my life,' Sterling K. Brown gushed over hugging Michelle Obama.

While the Black Panther star continued on with his anecdote, Bathe seemed to become slightly annoyed over the story. She chimed in, saying she was "so mad" at the time of the hug. "The more I stayed, the more angry she became," Brown jokingly said as he looked back at his wife's reaction to the tight embrace. "It was one of the greatest days of my life," he quipped. Obama's brother, Craig Robinson, was also on the podcast episode and pulled out a framed photo of the hug.

Source: IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson The actor was presented with a framed photo his beloved hug.

The Emmy winner then enthusiastically flipped out and began jumping out of his chair. "Don't hurt yourself," Robinson laughed as Bathe and Obama had shocked looks on their faces. "OH MY GOSH!!!" Brown happily squealed as he showed off the snapshot to his wife. Bathe had her hand over her mouth as he continued to maniacally laugh and held the frame close to his chest out of excitement.

Michelle and Barack Obama Are Going Through a 'New Phase'

Source: IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson Michelle Obama also spoke about her marriage to Barack Obama on the episode.