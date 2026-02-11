NEWS Michelle Obama Urges Couples Not to Rush Moving in Together: 'I Don't Care How Much Money He Has' Source: mega 'My recommendation is always take some time,' the former first lady said on her podcast. Allie Fasanella Feb. 11 2026, Published 6:16 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Michelle Obama thinks couples should really get to know each other first before living together. Speaking on her "IMO" podcast with brother Craig Robinson on Tuesday, February 10, the former first lady, 62, declared, "If it's early in the relationship, you shouldn't be moving in." "I don't care how much money he has or doesn't have.. you don't know him yet," she said, before sharing that real love, to her, is something that develops with time.

'Take Some Time'

Source: IMO/YouTube 'Make moving in like way down the line,' she told her listeners.

The podcast host explained, "It takes time to fully know, to have somebody reveal themselves to you over time, to know whether or not your affections and feelings stand the test of time." The wife of former President Barack Obama then reiterated, "My recommendation is always take some time. Make moving in like way down the line." Michelle's remarks come after she admitted on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast last month that it wasn't love at first sight when she met Barack, 64.

'I Didn't Have to Change My Fundamental Self'

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Michelle Obama shared that being able to be her authentic self with Barack was what attracted her to him.

The Becoming author told host Alex Cooper than she didn't initially see "potential" in the politician because she was his advisor, despite thinking he was "cute." Michelle said while she and the Barack started as "peers," she ended up falling for the former POTUS because she was able to be her true self around him. "It was one of the things that drew me to him. I didn't have to change my fundamental self," she explained.

Michelle Obama Shut Down Divorce Rumors

Source: Wild Card/YouTube Michelle Obama shut down the divorce rumors during a podcast appearance in June 2025.

The couple, who married in 1992, faced divorce rumors last year after Barack was seen without Michelle on several occasions. But the mother-of-two squashed the gossip in a June 2025 interview. "The fact that people don’t see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage," she said on NPR's "Wild Card." "It’s like, ‘OK, so we don’t Instagram every minute of our lives.’ We are 60. We’re 60, y’all. You just are not gonna know what we’re doing every minute of the day."

Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrated Their 33rd Wedding Anniversary in 2025

Source: @barackobama/instagram The Obamas have been married for 33 years.